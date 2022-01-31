Jim Exum Campaign For Circuit Judge Raises $83,375 In First Quarter

Circuit Court Judge Division II candidate Jim Exum reported taking in over $83,000 in the first reporting period.

The lifelong Republican, who had his first fundraiser in November, is running to replace long-time Judge Jeff Hollingsworth who is retiring at the end of his current term.

With 119 donors, the gifts ranged from less than $100 to the maximum amount.

Campaign officials said, “Jim has such a commanding knowledge of the workings of Circuit Court. He has practiced within that courtroom for the last 16 years and has been the lead on numerous jury trials. His message is resonating strongly with voters and we’re looking forward to the coming months.”

The Exum treasurer, Nick Decosimo, said, “The Exum campaign is in a strong position as we go into the next reporting cycle. As someone who is a lifelong member of our community, a lifelong Republican, and a strong legal advocate for those he represents, Jim’s campaign is well-positioned for the coming months ahead. We’re incredibly grateful for the support.”