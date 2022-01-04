Police Blotter: Resident Wants Homeless Man Removed From Behind His House; Person Of Interest Trapped After Power Pole Suspiciously Falls Causing $20,000 In Damage

A resident on Peerless Avenue told police there was a homeless man living behind his residence. He said the man was loud, and he was concerned about him being so close to his house. The officer talked to the homeless man and he agreed to leave in the morning.

* * *

A man on Rossville Boulevard said someone got into his vehicle and stole his Glock 43. He said there were no signs of forced entry. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. discovered damage to the rear driver's side door of his vehicle. He is unsure where or how the damage occurred, only that the damage was not there the day before. Police observed a dent and a crease to the door.

* * *

A woman on Bailey Avenue said sometime within the past two days the residence had been vandalized. She said a side window was busted out.

* * *

A man called police and said someone got into his vehicle while at work at M.C. Tank Transport at 2919 8th Ave. He said the rear window of his pickup was already damaged so they found a way to "jimmy" it and get a few items in the bed of the truck.

* * *

A woman on Centennial Drive called police and said she was going through a gate arm and after she had passed through a bit, the gate arm fell on the rear portion of her vehicle. She said the gate arm scratched the rear window and taillight.

* * *

A woman told police someone stole her purse while she was at McKay’s at 7734 Lee Hwy. She said her purse had two key fobs, a Tennessee ID, a cell phone, and $100 in it. All items stolen totaled $1,870.

* * *

An officer was waved down by a Northgate Mall security officer who was in the process of trespassing someone. The officer saw that the security officer had the man sign a trespass/ban form which expires after one year. The ban form states that the man is not to set foot on any CBL-owned property.

* * *

Police responded to an improperly parked vehicle on Oak Street. The officer found a white Volkswagen sedan parked on the side of the road. The car was causing a road hazard as the homeowners would be unable to exit their home if they had an emergency. The car was towed by Doug Yates Towing.

* * *

An officer responded to a broken-down truck on I-24 eastbound. Police spoke with the driver who said the engine in his truck blew. Police transported the man to the Circle K on Cummings Highway. The man arranged a private tow for the truck.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a woman on Broad Street who had locked her keys in her 2005 Ford Focus. While police were attempting to get the keys, the woman walked to Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. to tell her sister what was going on. Police were able to get the keys out of the car. The woman was not back so they met her at a later time and gave her the keys.

* * *

An EPB employee said that at 4:19 a call came in to respond to 1548 Riverside Dr. on a downed power line. The employee said that upon his crew arrival, he noticed an EPB light pole on the ground. During his investigation, the employee said someone had cut off the guide wires that hold the pole. He also said when he arrived he found a man trapped in the COS (closed business) parking lot where the pole was located. The trapped man’s story was that he was traveling on Amnicola Highway and, when the light pole fell on the ground, everything happened too fast. He said that there was a truck in front of him that stopped suddenly to avoid any contact with the pole and, in order to avoid an accident, he drove through the wires and pulled into the parking lot of COS. He said he got trapped in the parking lot by the wires on the ground and was there waiting for EPB for almost four hours. Police found a blue bolt cutter next to where the man’s vehicle was parked. There was also a white iPhone charger found next to where the wires were cut off. Police collected the evidence and submitted it to Chattanooga Property division and it will be released to crime scene for DNA/finger print evidence. In addition to this, police were granted consent to search the man’s vehicle, but did not find anything suspicious. The man has a history of theft and vandalism. Police attempted to contact the business, but were unable to locate anyone responsible. The man was driving a rental Enterprise 2020 Hyundai bearing a Mississippi tag. The EPB employee said the total damage was about $20,000.