Tennessee Has 15,401 New Cases, 46 More Deaths; Hamilton County To Report Update Thursday

The Hamilton County Health Department said that due to technical issues, it is unable to post any COVID-19 data on Wednesday. Updates will resume Thursday.

Tennessee reported 15,401 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,478,397 coronavirus cases.



There were 46 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 20,998.



The state currently has 2,118 people hospitalized from the virus, 148 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.336 million.



