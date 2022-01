Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY / AUTO



BOLES, COTY RAY

3105 HIGHWAY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

2003 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



CALHOUN, KE DARRIUS RAYQUAN

501 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COMENA, DON

5020 MIMOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY

5552 ERMAN LN HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSS OF METH

PUBLIC INTOX

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI



CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041227

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CRUMP, JOSHUA LEE

1754 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DANIELS, DEQUON LADALE

3524 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVENPORT, EDWARD MAURICE

7603 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



DICKERT-SHAW, JESSICA LEIGH

510 CENTRAL DR APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



EBERHARDT, WALTER LEWIS

3601 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL

3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FLETCHER, CHRISTAL NICOLE

1076 S SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FUGET, KAISER KEVON

721 Mansion Cir Chattanooga, 374052243

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



GARCIA PADILLA, HUGO

1331 ELY RD HIXON,

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGVARATED ASSAULT



GOODWIN, KATELYN NICOLE

12512 BETTIS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1,000



HALFACRE, RICKY

5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, CAMARI LEBRON

252 VAS RD CHATTNOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRAG RACING

RECKLESS DRIVING



HAYES, WALTER J

417 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374113234

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS

374 CARLTON RD COALMONT, 37313

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST



HICKS, BRIAN LEE

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HOGAN, MICHAEL ROBERT THOMAS

50307 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD

9833 VINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LEE, JAMES E

2595 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MADDOX, NAKEISHA LASHAWN

54 ARBOR MILL LN RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCLAIN, DELANEY

1416 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE RASHAD

3318 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL

226 BRENTLEY WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MILLER, MARSHALL KEVIN

3204 EAST 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE

9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MOONEY, COLIN PATRICK

3400 JENKINS RD APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



MOYLAN, KAETLYN B

230 SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



NORRIS, SETH PRICE

565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FELONY EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)SPEEDINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPEARSON, CYNTHENIE406 N GREEN ST ANNA, 62906Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolCHILD NEGLECTCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFALSE IMPRISONMENTRIDDLE, LUTHER4105 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERYSTEINMANN, STEPHANIE3225 SOCIAL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWTASSON, ERIC THOMAS309 VALLEYBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, DAISEAN DELION2418 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211724Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHOMAS, RACHEL ANN2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155968Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA149 FAIN STREET NASHVILLE, 37210Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYVASQUEZ-TOMAS, YOLANDA2805 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTWATTS, SANDRA MARIE330 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWHATLEY, BERNARD EARL727 E 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARYDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARREST