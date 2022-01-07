Woman Who Embezzled $249,000 From Chattanooga Construction Firms Gets 65 Months In Federal Prison

A payroll supervisor who embezzled over a quarter of a million dollars from Chattanooga construction firms was sentenced in federal court on Friday afternoon. Judge Travis McDonough sentenced Danna Morrison, 65, to over five years in prison. She pled guilty in March 2021 to wire fraud and money laundering.

“If it weren’t for your age, and mental and physical condition, this sentence would have been a lot longer,” Judge McDonough said to the defendant. “I think this is your last shot.”



Ms. Morrison began working at Berry Construction Company in 2017, and in October 2018 she opened two Wells Fargo bank accounts. Prosecutors said she funneled funds to her account while claiming they went to employees. Prosecutors said the funds were used to purchase automobiles, and pay for mortgage payments on land and a home, and a swimming pool.

Defense attorney Gianna Maio cited her client’s poor health and mental condition as a reason for a downward variance to 36 months. She said a medical professional at Vanderbilt had flagged Ms. Morrison as someone who displays signs of having Alzheimer’s, and that she is already diagnosed and is medicated for bipolar disorder among other mental illnesses.



“While she can receive medical treatment in prison, I don’t think it will be near the treatment she gets at Vanderbilt,” attorney Maio said, stating also that her recent bipolar diagnosis may explain some of Ms. Morrison’s past behavior.



Prosecutor Steven Neff emphasized that past behavior, citing dozens of past convictions relating to passing worthless checks, credit card fraud, forgery, and other similar fraud-related crimes. While attorney Maio argued that Ms. Morrison’s history was mostly filled with small misdemeanors, prosecutor Neff also pointed out that she had already spent 81 and 36 months in prison for crimes.



“It’s been a very long and consistent course of behavior for a very long time,” prosecutor Neff said. “She took advantage of the trust given to her by her employers. People (who commit crimes of fraud) like her will know it’s not going to just be a slap on the wrist.”



Attorney Maio said her bipolar disorder may have driven her client’s impulsivity, and now that she is being treated for it, that Ms. Morrison is less of a threat to re-offend. When given a chance at speaking, Ms. Morrison apologized for her actions and said she is now a different person.



“I pray for you to give me leniency, because my family is dead and all I have is my daughter and granddaughter, and I just want to be able to spend time with them.” She said she found new life in Christ and church. “I am now a different person and I’m now saved.”



Prosecutor Neff then drew attention to her lengthy criminal history. Ms. Morrison’s first conviction occurred in 1977, and he said, “Whether she’s on or off medication, this happens. Her history is suggestive that this will continue to happen.”



After listening to both sides, Judge McDonough took a long recess to ponder what had been said. When he came back, he said, "This is a case I think people could have different views on, and I appreciate both views presented.” He told Ms. Morrison, “You have dozens and dozens of convictions, and that tells the court about your values.”

“I do have questions about the timing of the incident, and some concern about the gap in treatment, and I don’t want to ignore or overvalue it” the judge continued. “But your actions have been so consistent for so long. Some of them are minor, but it permeates your whole life, and never failed to be a part of who you are.”

He then sentenced her to 65 months in prison and ordered her to pay back the $249,000 she owes the construction companies. Her Chevy and Mercedes Benz will also be forfeited. Because she has an appointment at Vanderbilt Hospital that will thoroughly check if she has Alzheimer’s in April, Ms. Morrison will report to prison in May.

“You have more convictions than any other defendant I’ve had in front of me, and you’ve shown no regard for other people’s property when you’ve taken what others have earned,” the judge concluded.