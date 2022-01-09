 Sunday, January 9, 2022 46.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Firefighter Injured While Fighting Early Morning Fire On 4th Avenue

Sunday, January 9, 2022
- photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A Chattanooga firefighter was taken to the hospital from the scene of a fire on 4th Avenue.

At 12:37 a.m. on Sunday, multiple Blue Shift companies responded to a reported commercial fire at a former business in the 2600 block. The business has been closed down for a number of years and it was fully engulfed in flames on arrival.

Crews launched a defensive operation, working to tackle the blaze from the exterior. During that time, part of the building collapsed on one of the firefighters. Other firefighters were able to get him out quickly and he was immediately taken over to Hamilton County EMS personnel on the scene. His injuries appeared to be minor, but he was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. He was treated and released.

Members of the Chattanooga Fire Department continued fighting the fire and it took approximately 30 minutes to get it knocked down. They were thorough with overhaul, making sure the fire was fully extinguished.

The cause is now under investigation. The building was destroyed. There were no other injuries. 


January 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Police Investigation Collision Inside Car Wash; EPB Having Problems With Guide Wires Being Cut; Woman Upset Boyfriend Took 2 Coloring Books

January 9, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Steals Car But Brings It Back Worse For The Wear; Pizza Hut Delivery Man Has Wallet Stolen By Hitchhiker


A woman at the Surfs Up Car Wash at 407 Signal Mountain Road said she was behind another vehicle in the car wash on an automated track system. She said the car in front of her appeared to get ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol THEFT ... (click for more)

A man said his car was stolen and returned to Chatt Town Radiator at 3315 Brainerd Road. Video surveillance at the business showed an unidentifiable white male enter the vehicle and drive away ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Police Investigation Collision Inside Car Wash; EPB Having Problems With Guide Wires Being Cut; Woman Upset Boyfriend Took 2 Coloring Books

A woman at the Surfs Up Car Wash at 407 Signal Mountain Road said she was behind another vehicle in the car wash on an automated track system. She said the car in front of her appeared to get a flat tire and stopped moving along the track. The woman said the track kept pushing her vehicle, even after shutting it off in attempts to not get pushed into the car stopped on the track ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol THEFT OF PROPERTY POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN 1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 33 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Bettors Love ‘Bama

Steve Spurrier, the ol’ ball coach, figures it’s time for the football gods to smile upon Georgia in tomorrow night’s National Championship game. And Charles Barkley wouldn’t hurt Alabama coach Nick Saban’s feelings for the world but he, too, gives the Bulldogs the nod in Indianapolis Monday night at 8 p.m. (ESPN) So how come there is so much Vegas money on underdog Alabama the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Men Stay Unbeaten In SoCon With Win Over Citadel

The Chattanooga Mocs won their fourth straight game and third in a row in conference play with an 85-67 victory over The Citadel Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Arena. The final margin of victory was 18 points and that looks quite impressive to the casual observer, but anyone who was present and watched these two Southern Conference teams battle will tell you that it ... (click for more)

LSU Knocks Off Tennessee, 79-67

LSU used a smothering defense to knock off Tennessee, 79-67, in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. The Tigers came into the game with the nation's top-ranked defense, with the Vols second. That resulted in a host of turnovers and fouls in the rough and tumble contest. LSU led 42-35 at the half, then built a big lead before the Vols made a late comeback attempt that fell short. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors