Fast Internet Coming To Large Section Of Walker County, Ga.

Monday, October 10, 2022

Walker County Government, in partnership with Kinetic by Windstream, will address the deployment of a Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) solution to 3,339 homes and businesses in rural Walker County, officials said Monday.

The project involves extending 323 miles of fiber throughout the Armuchee Valley, Center Post and Kensington communities, among other locations.

“This project will serve many of the unserved and underserved in our community,” said Chairman Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Board of Commissioners. “It’s difficult to accept there are still places in the county where the Internet can only be accessed for school or work by using a dial-up modem, if there is any Internet connection at all.”

Rep. Mike Cameron said the funding is through $6.1 million in federal American Rescue Program funds. He said Dade County got a similar amount and the work is being carried out by Trenton Telephone.

Officials of Windstream said the work of replacing copper lines with fiberoptic has already begun in Walker County and will be completed by 2024. He said the firm will also be reaching out to continually extend the system.

The new system is capable of handling up to 10 gig.

Chairman Whitfield said much of the county closer to Tennessee has several Internet options, but much of the rural southern part of the county has poor service.

Residents at a town hall meeting told of difficulties they have streaming and getting good Internet service.


October 11, 2022

Police Say Shooting That Left A Man In Critical Condition Came After Man Got Mad That The Music Was Turned Off At BBQ


Police said a man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition after another man got mad that they turned off the music at a barbecue. Charles Dewayne Jackson, 30, of 734 Hooker Road,



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON 901 STATE LINE RD APT C EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BARNES, ALEXIS 1105 N BEAUMONT RD RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSSESSION

One of New York City's wealthiest real estate developers was the youngest of a family of nine children who grew up on Chattanooga's Westside. Aaron Diamond was born in 1912 when his father, Max, was operating a soft drink business on West Ninth Street and the family was living at 18 College St. Max Diamond had left his native Lithuania and arrived in the U.S. in 1888.

Unity Group Supports Recognition Of Indigenous Peoples Day

Today, the Unity Group is expressing its strong support for the recognition and designation of the second Monday in October as "Indigenous Peoples' Day." We outlined much of this sentiment in our 2017 draft resolution on the historic Citico-Lincoln Park sites that need continued safeguards and protections. We must have continued support for our indigenous communities which

Roy Exum: Where Are The Good Men?

Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today's boys are "becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they've been raised." And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886

Dan Fleser: McCullough Arrest Could Leave Vols Short-Handed Vs. Bama

A veteran starter's playing status was among the questions Tennessee coach Josh Heupel faced on Monday in connection with Saturday's marquee SEC football matchup with Alabama. Senior safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated felony assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex. McCollough has started since midway through his freshman

Randy Smith: It's Been A While

This weekend marks the third Saturday in October. For those who have been SEC football fans for a long time, you know that means it's Tennessee-Alabama week. For you younger fans, it could mean the fall colors are almost at a peak which they are. It also means we're about a month away from Thanksgiving and two months away from Christmas. The Third Saturday in October historically


