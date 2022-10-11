 Tuesday, October 11, 2022 48.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Toddie Woods Gets 20-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting At Douglas Heights Apartments

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Toddie Woods
Toddie Woods

A man who fired 15 shots into the door of a room at the Douglas Heights Apartments, killing one person and injuring two others, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Toddie Woods, 29, had been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He pled guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Woods got 20 years for the murder and a concurrent eight years each for the attempted murder.

Woods has been taken into custody to begin serving the sentence.

He has been out on bond in the case that happened in May 2020.

Video was earlier played in court of Woods firing 15 shots into the door of Room 240 at the UTC apartments after he and others in his group were not allowed into a party.

Several people were on the other side of the door trying to block it and a number of others were inside the units near the UTC campus. After the shooting was over, Rigoberto Jarquin lay dead on the apartment floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Jose Garcia-Lopez had a gunshot wound to the shoulder and Miguel Pimentel was hit in the thigh.

The video shows one group of about a dozen individuals outside the apartment. Toddie Woods was halfway in at one point, but he was pushed back and hit in the face with a bottle. With him were Hyacinth Taylor and his brother, Omerrieal Woods, who also faced charges in the case.

The group is shown starting to leave. Toddie Woods, who now had his shirt off. had started down the hall. The video shows Taylor leaving and then returning. A gun is handed to Omerrieal Woods, who hands it off to his brother. It was stated that Taylor apparently had the gun the whole time and, after getting to the elevator with it, he decided to come back.

Toddie Woods began to walk away with other members of his group when he suddenly reversed and stormed back toward the room. He ran into a couple of members of his group in doing so.

He is shown in front of the door repeatedly firing the handgun.

It was testified that Woods and others in his group had first met up with the Hispanic group at a convenience store on Rossville Boulevard. Several in the group said an Hispanic woman had invited them to a party at the Douglas Heights.

Jose Garcia-Lopez said he had been invited to a bar in Chattanooga by a female, and he and a friend drove up. He said the group of about a dozen, including three females, then went to Douglas Heights. He said a resident let them in and they went to a pool area.

He said the other group then came into the pool area, and Toddie Woods went up to one of the females and said, "I have a long dick if you want to see it." He said that caused a confrontation between some in his group and the Woods group. He said Omerrieal Woods came up to where it was going on and identified himself as the brother.

The witness said his group decided to leave the pool to avoid getting in a fight. He said they were followed and barely made it to the elevator. They then went to Room 240 and soon noticed they were being followed. He told of fighting to keep Toddie Woods out of the room and of trying to find something that could be used to wedge the door.

He said he was still near the door when the shots rang out. He said when they were over he saw that he had been shot in the shoulder and his shirt was covered in blood. He also looked over to see his friend dead on the floor.  He said the bullet is still in his shoulder because he was told it was too risky to try to take it out. He said at first his left arm was numb, but he has gradually regained feeling in it except for his palm and a couple of fingers.

The prosecution said Toddie Woods was irate about being hit in the face with the bottle, but could have quit shooting at any time instead of firing 15 shots.


October 12, 2022

Weston Wamp Policy Advisor Davis Lundy Arrested For DUI, Marijuana Charge In Collegedale; Mayor Wamp Accepts His Resignation

October 11, 2022

Man With Gunshot Wound Was Dropped Off At Hospital By Brother Who Shot Him, Police Say

October 11, 2022

Man Charged With Shooting His Son's Mother; Pulling Gun On Neighbor; Taking Another Woman's Car And Biting Her


Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He ... (click for more)

Marquel Alexander, of 4925 Lavender Trail in Hixson, has been charged with attempted first degree murder of his brother, who he dropped off at a hospital after shooting him. Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Ronald Spence, II has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of the mother of his son. He was also charged with pointing a gun at a female neighbor and trying to take her car, then afterward ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Weston Wamp Policy Advisor Davis Lundy Arrested For DUI, Marijuana Charge In Collegedale; Mayor Wamp Accepts His Resignation

Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He was also charged with violation of the open container law and violation of the implied consent law. Mayor Wamp said, " “Having recently learned about Mr. Lundy’s arrest, I am very disappointed ... (click for more)

Man With Gunshot Wound Was Dropped Off At Hospital By Brother Who Shot Him, Police Say

Marquel Alexander, of 4925 Lavender Trail in Hixson, has been charged with attempted first degree murder of his brother, who he dropped off at a hospital after shooting him. Chattanooga Police responded to reports of a person shot at Memorial Northpark Hospital, 2051 Hamill Road, on Sept. 5 at approximately 12:01 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital by a personal vehicle, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Unity Group Supports Recognition Of Indigenous Peoples Day

Today, the Unity Group is expressing its strong support for the recognition and designation of the second Monday in October as "Indigenous Peoples' Day." We outlined much of this sentiment in our 2017 draft resolution on the historic Citico-Lincoln Park sites that need continued safeguards and protections. We must have continued support for our indigenous communities which ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Are The Good Men?

Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today’s boys are “becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they’ve been raised.” And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886 ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: McCullough Arrest Could Leave Vols Short-Handed Vs. Bama

A veteran starter’s playing status was among the questions Tennessee coach Josh Heupel faced on Monday in connection with Saturday’s marquee SEC football matchup with Alabama. Senior safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated felony assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex. McCollough has started since midway through his freshman ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: It's Been A While

This weekend marks the third Saturday in October. For those who have been SEC football fans for a long time, you know that means it's Tennessee-Alabama week. For you younger fans, it could mean the fall colors are almost at a peak which they are. It also means we're about a month away from Thanksgiving and two months away from Christmas. The Third Saturday in October historically ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors