 Tuesday, October 11, 2022 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


New City Detection Software Turns Up Over 400 Illegally Operating Short Term Vacation Rentals In Chattanooga

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

City officials said a new online detection system has turned up over 400 illegally operating short term vacation rentals in Chattanooga.

Caleb Fisher, of the Land Development Office, said the city has been sending out 40-50 letters a week giving the rental owners the bad news. He said the letters are planned to go out over a nine-week period. About four weeks worth have been sent out.

Those operating without a certificate will need to come in and register and pay the $165 annual application fee.

Mr. Fisher said many have told him they "didn't know" about the required sign up, while some complain that the requirement is "not fair."

He said those not complying were about evenly split between the live-in owners and the absentee owners. He said the absentees are not yet able to sign up because there currently is a moratorium in place on new non-owner occupied units.

Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said the city gained $940,391 in income from the STVR business last year - up from the previous $594,055. It is set to go up significantly with all the new finds.

A City Council committee is aiming to have a re-worked STVR draft resolution ready by Nov. 1. The City Council is due to discuss it next Tuesday.

Dan Reuter, Regional Planning Agency director, and Mr. Anderson advised against the current setup of having an overlay district where the rentals are allowed. Mr. Reuter proposed using zoning classifications, but committee chairman Chip Henderson said he was strongly opposed to that, saying it led to a number of zoning issues.

Councilman Henderson also said that the council in the past had been split on allowing the rentals. He said three of the council members "said heck no to having them in their districts."

There are plans to set up a seven-member STVR Appeals Board that would hear appeals of staff denials of applications and revocations of permits. Four members would be named by the mayor and three by the City Council.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill proposed much higher fees for rental owners, saying the overage could be used to boost affordable housing. She said there could be a charge of $1,000, plus $1,000 per bed. She projected that larger operators were making some $200,000 per year and could afford the charge.

Councilman Henderson was opposed, saying, "Fees ought to be basic to cover operational costs. At some time it starts to look like a grab."

Owners at the meeting said rentals have a 60 percent occupancy rate and some owners shut down for part or most of the year.

 


October 12, 2022

Weston Wamp Policy Advisor Davis Lundy Arrested For DUI, Marijuana Charge In Collegedale; Mayor Wamp Accepts His Resignation

October 11, 2022

Popular Dentist Lived Over 30 Years In House He Built On Cameron Hill; Didn't Want To Leave

October 11, 2022

Dalton Police Department Investigating Runaway Teens Who Stole Family Member's Car


Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He ... (click for more)

A popular Chattanooga dentist lived over 30 years in a house he built near the summit of historic Cameron Hill. Urban Renewal finally forced Dr. Forrest Whitthorne Meacham out, and it was said ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence Patterson who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it on Monday. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Weston Wamp Policy Advisor Davis Lundy Arrested For DUI, Marijuana Charge In Collegedale; Mayor Wamp Accepts His Resignation

Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He was also charged with violation of the open container law and violation of the implied consent law. Mayor Wamp said, " “Having recently learned about Mr. Lundy’s arrest, I am very disappointed ... (click for more)

Popular Dentist Lived Over 30 Years In House He Built On Cameron Hill; Didn't Want To Leave

A popular Chattanooga dentist lived over 30 years in a house he built near the summit of historic Cameron Hill. Urban Renewal finally forced Dr. Forrest Whitthorne Meacham out, and it was said he never got over the forced removal. Dr. Meacham was a native of Williamson County, the son of Matthew Alexander Meacham and Alice Breckenridge Kirby. He made his way to Chattanooga in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Rapid Growth Really Healthy For Chattanooga?

Chattanooga, especially, and the entire tri-state area, is growing at an unbelievable pace. According to a story from the Chattanoogan.com on Oct. 11, 306 people are moving into Chattanooga every week from out of state, while 100 are moving out of the city. If that holds true, the total population will grow by over 10,000 people or more in the next 12 months. Is there a downside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Are The Good Men?

Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today’s boys are “becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they’ve been raised.” And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886 ... (click for more)

Sports

Horton says New Golf Course At McLemore On Lookout Mountain Could Be Site For A PGA Major

A second golf course is underway at the McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain, and developer Duane Horton said "The Outpost" will be really special. He said the elite golf course designers working on the project "believe it could be a site for a PGA Major." Mr. Horton said, "In addition to The Cloudland Lodge, McLemore’s management believes what began with the current 18-hole ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: McCullough Arrest Could Leave Vols Short-Handed Vs. Bama

A veteran starter’s playing status was among the questions Tennessee coach Josh Heupel faced on Monday in connection with Saturday’s marquee SEC football matchup with Alabama. Senior safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated felony assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex. McCollough has started since midway through his freshman ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors