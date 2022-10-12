 Wednesday, October 12, 2022 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE 
2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES 
1092 EAST ELMWOOD RD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHEAVES, HOWARD EUGENE 
4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHEAVES, LONNIE WILSON 
301 RIDGEWAY FORT OGLETHORPE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)

CHUN-PEREZ, DEMETRIO 
5519 SPEEDERWAY REDBANK, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW 
2207 MAIDEN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH

CRAFTON, JAMES IAN 
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

FISHER, DEMETRICE D 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FREEMAN, DETORIA L 
3915 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FUGH, JERMAINE ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT 
804 EAST 48 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

GARRETT, JASON MATTHEW 
9105 BROYLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER 
721 ROBERTS MILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GILLMAN, LEWIS E 
823 O GRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HICKERSON, DASHAUN A 
7168 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HIGGINS, KEDARRIAN MARSHELE 
3211 BLACKHAWK TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ASSAULT

HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON 
2423 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOST, CHRISTIAN NATHANIEL 
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE 
25 DIXIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

JONES, LESLIE TERRELL 
358 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

KERNS, MISTY DIANE 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 20 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY)

KNOX, JOSEPH DERWOOD 
101 SCENIC VIEW RD OLD HICKORY, 37138 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBBERY

KUBAT, ORION 
4057 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

LADD, JAMES RANDALL 
135 BYPASS RD WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEE, ELIZABETH ANN 
3603 MAIDEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH

MAKIMAA, CINDY 
8178 SAVANNAH HIUS DR OOETEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MANNIX, JAMES A 
156 HOWARD ST MARYVILLE, 378042624 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCULLEY, DEVIN THOMAS 
1100 KEY ST CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJ)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS OF A WEAPON)

MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON 
3825 HIXSON PK APT 436 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OGLE, SHALAINA RAYLYNN 
9014 LAKE CAROLYN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

PEREZ VENTURA, HEVER HORACIO 
508 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PINO, AMANDA HELAINE 
2714 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POMALES, PEDRO 
50 BROOKESIDE LEMONT, 60439 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RINGLEY, CODY ALLEN 
210 CLEVELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, JAYLA 
82 1ST ST FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SANDERS, EUGENE LYNN 
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SHAW, JAYSON PAUL 
1410 MACK SMITH RD # 2307 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL 
1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JAMIE MAY 
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, TIFFANY JILL 
1646 E.

BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEINMANN, STEPHANIE LAUREN 
870 FLULER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE 
935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAYLOR, JEFHRY J 
337 PITTS RD FRIENDSHIP, 38034 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THOMAS, STEPHANIE ANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNERFUSSER, DAWN MARIE 
2103 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALKER, JEFFERY LEBRON 
4555 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

YEARBY, LADAWN DENISE 
1807 WACKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE 
8903 LOVELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

YOUNG, ATORIA SHUNTAY 
3910 WEST FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638003 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION


