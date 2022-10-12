Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

1092 EAST ELMWOOD RD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHEAVES, HOWARD EUGENE

4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHEAVES, LONNIE WILSON

301 RIDGEWAY FORT OGLETHORPE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)



CHUN-PEREZ, DEMETRIO

5519 SPEEDERWAY REDBANK, 37321

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW

2207 MAIDEN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH



CRAFTON, JAMES IAN

1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



FISHER, DEMETRICE D

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FREEMAN, DETORIA L

3915 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FUGH, JERMAINE ALEXANDER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE



FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT

804 EAST 48 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION CONDITIONS OF RELEASE



GARRETT, JASON MATTHEW

9105 BROYLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER

721 ROBERTS MILL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GILLMAN, LEWIS E

823 O GRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HICKERSON, DASHAUN A

7168 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HIGGINS, KEDARRIAN MARSHELE

3211 BLACKHAWK TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ASSAULT



HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON

2423 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HOST, CHRISTIAN NATHANIEL

4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE

25 DIXIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS



JONES, LESLIE TERRELL

358 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



KERNS, MISTY DIANE

8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 20 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY)



KNOX, JOSEPH DERWOOD

101 SCENIC VIEW RD OLD HICKORY, 37138

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROBBERY



KUBAT, ORION

4057 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE



LADD, JAMES RANDALL

135 BYPASS RD WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEE, ELIZABETH ANN

3603 MAIDEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH



MAKIMAA, CINDY

8178 SAVANNAH HIUS DR OOETEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MANNIX, JAMES A

156 HOWARD ST MARYVILLE, 378042624

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCCULLEY, DEVIN THOMAS

1100 KEY ST CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJ)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS OF A WEAPON)



MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON

3825 HIXSON PK APT 436 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



OGLE, SHALAINA RAYLYNN

9014 LAKE CAROLYN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



PEREZ VENTURA, HEVER HORACIO

508 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PINO, AMANDA HELAINE

2714 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



POMALES, PEDRO

50 BROOKESIDE LEMONT, 60439

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RINGLEY, CODY ALLEN

210 CLEVELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROSS, JAYLA

82 1ST ST FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SANDERS, EUGENE LYNN

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SHAW, JAYSON PAUL

1410 MACK SMITH RD # 2307 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL

1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, JAMIE MAY

7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SMITH, TIFFANY JILL

1646 E.

BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTEINMANN, STEPHANIE LAUREN870 FLULER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETAYLOR, JEFHRY J337 PITTS RD FRIENDSHIP, 38034Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PolicePOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHOMAS, STEPHANIE ANN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNERFUSSER, DAWN MARIE2103 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALKER, JEFFERY LEBRON4555 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTYEARBY, LADAWN DENISE1807 WACKER STREET CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYYOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE8903 LOVELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSYOUNG, ATORIA SHUNTAY3910 WEST FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638003Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION