Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE
2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
1092 EAST ELMWOOD RD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHEAVES, HOWARD EUGENE
4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHEAVES, LONNIE WILSON
301 RIDGEWAY FORT OGLETHORPE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)
CHUN-PEREZ, DEMETRIO
5519 SPEEDERWAY REDBANK, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW
2207 MAIDEN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
CRAFTON, JAMES IAN
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
FISHER, DEMETRICE D
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FREEMAN, DETORIA L
3915 MARIGOLD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FUGH, JERMAINE ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
FUQUA, JEREMY LIEUTENANT
804 EAST 48 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
GARRETT, JASON MATTHEW
9105 BROYLES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER
721 ROBERTS MILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GILLMAN, LEWIS E
823 O GRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKERSON, DASHAUN A
7168 HOLLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HIGGINS, KEDARRIAN MARSHELE
3211 BLACKHAWK TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ASSAULT
HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
2423 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOST, CHRISTIAN NATHANIEL
4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
25 DIXIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
JONES, LESLIE TERRELL
358 TANAGER CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
KERNS, MISTY DIANE
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 20 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY)
KNOX, JOSEPH DERWOOD
101 SCENIC VIEW RD OLD HICKORY, 37138
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBBERY
KUBAT, ORION
4057 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
LADD, JAMES RANDALL
135 BYPASS RD WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEE, ELIZABETH ANN
3603 MAIDEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
MAKIMAA, CINDY
8178 SAVANNAH HIUS DR OOETEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MANNIX, JAMES A
156 HOWARD ST MARYVILLE, 378042624
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCULLEY, DEVIN THOMAS
1100 KEY ST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJ)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS OF A WEAPON)
MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON
3825 HIXSON PK APT 436 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OGLE, SHALAINA RAYLYNN
9014 LAKE CAROLYN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PEREZ VENTURA, HEVER HORACIO
508 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PINO, AMANDA HELAINE
2714 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POMALES, PEDRO
50 BROOKESIDE LEMONT, 60439
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RINGLEY, CODY ALLEN
210 CLEVELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSS, JAYLA
82 1ST ST FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SANDERS, EUGENE LYNN
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHAW, JAYSON PAUL
1410 MACK SMITH RD # 2307 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JAMIE MAY
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, TIFFANY JILL
1646 E.
BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEINMANN, STEPHANIE LAUREN
870 FLULER GLEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE
935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAYLOR, JEFHRY J
337 PITTS RD FRIENDSHIP, 38034
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THOMAS, STEPHANIE ANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNERFUSSER, DAWN MARIE
2103 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER, JEFFERY LEBRON
4555 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
YEARBY, LADAWN DENISE
1807 WACKER STREET CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
YOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE
8903 LOVELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
YOUNG, ATORIA SHUNTAY
3910 WEST FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 373638003
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION