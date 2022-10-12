 Wednesday, October 12, 2022 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Woman Gets 8 Years In Fentanyl Overdose Death

Minnie Faye Lynn
A Chattanooga woman who pleaded guilty in an overdose fentanyl death has been sentenced to eight years in prison for delivering a controlled substance and a concurrent six years for voluntary manslaughter.

A charge of second-degree murder and another drug count were dismissed in the case of Minnie Faye Lynn, 45.

On May 31, 2020, police responded to a Menlo Street apartment in order to investigate the death of 28-year-old Courtney Partin.

She was found at Minnie Faye Lynn’s apartment. An investigator found her death was caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Police interviewed Ms. Lynn, after finding that Ms. Partin had contacted her about obtaining roxycodone pills. Police said this correspondence was taken from Ms. Lynn’s cell phone, and that the suspect did the deal at the Menlo Street apartment.

Police said Ms. Lynn helped Ms. Partin get the pills she wanted, and that Ms. Lynn told them Ms. Partin took a “roxy 30” in the early hours of May 31. Police said Ms. Lynn knew the pills contained fentanyl.

Ms. Partin was a native of Chattanooga who had been living at Decatur, Tn.

She left three children behind.

Courtney Partin
Undertaker Long Lived Half A Century On The East Terrace

AG Skrmetti Leads 13 State Coalition Demanding Department Of Justice Respect Free Speech Rights

Undertaker Long Lived Half A Century On The East Terrace

Undertaker Jeremiah Long lived half a century on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill. Soon after he arrived in 1879 he moved into a two-story home with a view at the corner of Magazine Street and Ninth. Magazine Street was later made a part of the stylish address of East Terrace. The Long house at 35 East Terrace had a large front yard sloping down to the street, and it was one ... (click for more)

AG Skrmetti Leads 13 State Coalition Demanding Department Of Justice Respect Free Speech Rights

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is leading a coalition of state attorneys general demanding U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland respect the First Amendment rights of people who criticize irreversible transgender treatments for minors. The 13 attorneys general write in response to a letter to Garland from several medical organizations which called for investigations ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Rapid Growth Really Healthy For Chattanooga?

Chattanooga, especially, and the entire tri-state area, is growing at an unbelievable pace. According to a story from the Chattanoogan.com on Oct. 11, 306 people are moving into Chattanooga every week from out of state, while 100 are moving out of the city. If that holds true, the total population will grow by over 10,000 people or more in the next 12 months. Is there a downside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Are The Good Men?

Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today’s boys are “becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they’ve been raised.” And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886 ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Alabama Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday, October 15, for the football game against the University of Alabama. Fans are encouraged to “orange out” Neyland Stadium by wearing mostly orange to the game. The top-10 rivalry matchup is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS as the SEC Game of ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Stay Calmly On Course In Midst Of Bama Hoopla

After Tennessee routed LSU last Saturday, Jabari Small pulled back the curtain to commend an intangible quality behind the show of force, one he described as essential to the Vols performance. “The only thing that gives us confidence,” the junior running back said, “is our work-ethic.” Small’s big-top reference likely included the team’s weekly preparation. In this case, ... (click for more)


