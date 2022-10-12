Chattanooga Woman Gets 8 Years In Fentanyl Overdose Death

A Chattanooga woman who pleaded guilty in an overdose fentanyl death has been sentenced to eight years in prison for delivering a controlled substance and a concurrent six years for voluntary manslaughter.

A charge of second-degree murder and another drug count were dismissed in the case of Minnie Faye Lynn, 45.

On May 31, 2020, police responded to a Menlo Street apartment in order to investigate the death of 28-year-old Courtney Partin.

She was found at Minnie Faye Lynn’s apartment. An investigator found her death was caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Police interviewed Ms. Lynn, after finding that Ms. Partin had contacted her about obtaining roxycodone pills. Police said this correspondence was taken from Ms. Lynn’s cell phone, and that the suspect did the deal at the Menlo Street apartment.

Police said Ms. Lynn helped Ms. Partin get the pills she wanted, and that Ms. Lynn told them Ms. Partin took a “roxy 30” in the early hours of May 31. Police said Ms. Lynn knew the pills contained fentanyl.

Ms. Partin was a native of Chattanooga who had been living at Decatur, Tn.

She left three children behind.