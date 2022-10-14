Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0177 NE Group c/o Eric Emery (R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 401 Central Avenue and 1048 East 4th Street, from R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-0204 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1117 East 14th Street and an unaddressed property in the 1100 block of East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)c. 2022-0205 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1027 and 1029 East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)d. 2022-0206 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1200, 1202, and 1204 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for denial by Staff)e. 2022-0197 A.T. Home Properties (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 107 South Germantown Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Staff Version and Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission) (Staff and Applicant Version #2)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PUBLIC WORKSa. MR-2022-0179 David Hudson for Noon 715 Market Eat, LLC c/o Todd Kimling (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a pedestrian easement on property located at 715 Market Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)VII. Resolutions:COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Community Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, Older Adults Home Modification Grant Program Funds for low-income elderly homeowners to remain in their homes through low-cost, low-barrier, high impact home modifications to improve their functional abilities in their home and to enable them to “Age in Place”, instead of moving to nursing homes or other assisted care facilities, for an amount up to $500,000.00.FINANCEb. A resolution to amend the Debt Management Policy so as to allow for certain federal and state loan programs.c. A resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance and sale of sewer revenue bonds; providing for the collection and disposition of revenues from the sewer system of the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and making provision for the operation of said system and the issuance of indebtedness of said system.d. An initial resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance and sale of sewer revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $186,080,000.00 for the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee.e. A resolution supplementing and amending Resolution No. __________ to authorize the execution, terms, and delivery of a loan agreement by and between the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency, acting by and through the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, pursuant to which a loan will be provided in a principal amount not to exceed $186,080,000.00, providing for the financing of certain sewer system projects owned by or leased to and operated by the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and to authorize the execution, terms, issuance, sale, and payment of one or more sewer revenue bonds in connection with and as evidence of said loan agreement.MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Reginald Washington to the Beer & Wrecker Board for District 8, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2025. (District 8)g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Corri Bischer to the Head Start Governing Board, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2024.h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Marion Quarles to the Board of Plumbing Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2024.i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Michael Webb to the Board of Plumbing Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2024.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Paul Norman Judd to the Board of Plumbing Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2024.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Marion Quarles to the Board of Gas Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2024.l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Paul Norman Judd to the Board of Gas Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2024.m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Darren Moten to the Board of Gas Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2024.n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Marvin Brewster to the Board of Electrical Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2024.o. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Larry Daniels to the Board of Mechanical Examiners, for a term beginning on October 19, 2022, and ending on October 18, 2026.PUBLIC WORKSp. A resolution amending Resolution No. 31109 for Geoenvironmental Consulting and Materials Testing Services Contract No. E-21-002-301, to increase the estimated amount by $950,000.00 due to additional contract utilization at Fire Station 15, Fire Station Bay Floor and Driveway Apron Replacements, Riverbank Stabilization for Sanitary Sewer Interceptor, Lynnbrook Park, Jack Benson Park Parking Lot, Batter’s Place Pickleball Courts, Low Barrier Housing, EV Charging Stations, North Lee Hwy. Culvert Replacement, Enterprise South Industrial Park, Brainerd Levee, and Parks ADA Sidewalk Compliance, for a revised contract amount of $1.7 million.q. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 with Pavement Technology, Inc. to reconcile final quantities for Contract No. T-20-011, asphalt rejuvenation services associated with Citywide pavement management, for an increase in the amount of $23,635.60, for a revised contract amount of $249,100.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2022 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.PUBLIC HEARING - Westside Evolves Plan4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PUBLIC WORKSa. MR-2022-0179 David Hudson for Noon 715 Market Eat, LLC c/o Todd Kimling (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a pedestrian easement on property located at 715 Market Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa 2022-0186 Landon Kennedy (U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property located in the 1000 block of East 10th Street, from U-RD-2 Residential Detached Zone to U-RM-3 Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 09-13-2022, 09-27-2022, 10-11-2022)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 1,142 square feet of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-011, for an additional term of three (3) months, through January 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term of three (3) months, through January 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term. (District 8)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute Quitclaim Deeds conveying six (6) certain or certain combinations of parcels, in substantially the form attached, to the approved highest bidders on jointly-owned properties of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as acquired through previous delinquent tax sales.d. A resolution amending and adopting Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference. (Deferred from 10-11-2022)ITe. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-17-008-101 for professional services associated with Transit Signal Prioritization and Accessibility, for surveying of seven (7) signalized intersections of the project, for an increased amount of $109,900.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $1,529,900.00.f. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer to renew a service agreement with Novoaglobal for traffic infraction detection/photo enforcement programs, for year three (3) of a five (5) year term.PARKS & OUTDOORSg. A resolution for the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant award of $200,000.00 from the Lyndhurst Foundation for the architectural and landscape improvements to the Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Building.Public Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, with Garney Companies, Inc. of Nashville, TN, for Contract W-12-026-203, Dupont Pump Station and Basin Improvements – Phase 2 Contract “B”, to reconcile the current contract for railroad crossing flagman requirements, realignment of utilities, and additional bypass pumping, for an increase in the amount of $442,012.98, for a revised contract amount of $4,758,532.98, authorizing a new contingency in the amount of $100,000.00, for a total amount of $4,858,532.96. (District 2)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment to all purchase orders for Vendor No. 867412, Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. to WSP USA Environment and Infrastructure, Inc. relative to the following Purchase Orders: (1) On-Call blanket contract(s) for Resident Project Representative (RPR) services Contract No. E-20-011-401, Purchase Order Nos. 559785, 559785-1, 550376-2, and 550376-3; (2) Transportation Asset Management Plan (TAMP), Contract No. T-20-007, Purchase Order No. 557783; (3) Professional Services, Wastewater Capital Improvements, Contract No. W-18-001, Purchase Order No. 550376; Pump Station Improvements – Hixson 2 Purchase Order No. 550376-2; Lookout Creek Sewer Basin Master Plan, Purchase Order No. 550376-3; and Modeling and Flood Plain, Contract No. S-20-004-101, Purchase Order No. 561264.j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the On-Call Blanket Contract No. W-22-006-201, Sanitary Sewer Install and Repair Blanket Contract for Wastewater, for year one (1) of four (4) to Talley Construction Company of Rossville, GA, for use by all departments, for the annual amount of $2 million.k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. E-22-019-201, City Council Chamber modifications, to John Bryan Construction, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $94,362.00, with a $10,500.00 contingency, for a total amount of $104,862.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.