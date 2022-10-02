Police Blotter: Scorned Woman Takes Man’s 3 Remotes; Man Reneges On Kidnapping Allegation

A man on S. Seminole Drive told police he had a female friend over at his residence. He said the woman stayed for around two days. The man said the woman was informed of his relationship with other women and became upset. It was then the man woke to find the woman gone, along with his three remotes. The man contacted the woman and she said she had the remotes with her. The man simply wants the remotes back and didn’t say he wanted to prosecute. The officer attempted to reach the woman at her work in regards to this matter, and also on her personal cell phone and was unable to get her on the line. The man said he would call back if he is unable to retrieve the remotes on his own.

* * *

A woman on Tennessee Avenue told police her husband wrote a Bank of America check from their account for $75.31 to the city of Chattanooga. She said the check was mailed and stolen. She said the check was fraudulently changed to be payable to a woman for $475.31. The woman said she saw the fraudulent activity in her account while the check was still pending and Bank of America stopped the payment.

* * *

A man called police and said in June someone used his prepaid Mastercard without his permission to make a $22 purchase at an unknown Walmart in Chattanooga.

* * *

An employee of Dollar General at 3158 Broad St. told police two women walked out of the store with $100 worth of laundry detergent. The suspects were one white female and one black female. They got into a blue Chrysler 300. Police were in the area when the call came out, however the Chrysler was not found.

* * *

Police were called to the Hilton at 2343 Shallowford Village Dr. in reference to people loitering. The manager said she wanted the people trespassed. Police spoke with a man and woman who were resting in the culvert. The officer trespassed them and they both left.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Sleepy Hollow Road for a parked vehicle causing a traffic hazard. Police found a white Ford Expedition parked further than 18 inches from the curb, facing oncoming traffic and in a curve. Police saw the vehicle far enough in the middle of the road that emergency vehicles could not pass if they needed to. The vehicle was towed by Cain's Wrecker Service.

* * *

Police saw a vehicle traveling north near the 2100 block of Chestnut Street with no lights on. Police initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. Police had prior knowledge the driver and another man had been seen several times in this same vehicle. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle. The officer was given consent to search it and nothing was found. The driver said the car belonged to his "brother". Police observed the owner’s state ID in the front driver door handle. The driver was given a warning.

* * *

A woman on Market Street told police someone went through her vehicle while she was away. She said nothing was stolen and was only concerned about someone having her credit card info. She said the car was locked.

* * *

A woman on Peach Street told police that someone entered her unlocked Kia Soul and damaged the plastic around the ignition while it was parked.

* * *

A woman on Isbill Road told police about damage to the storage shed that belonged to her and her late husband. Upon his passing, the storage shed stayed on the property where a man now resides, a former roommate of the couple. The woman had called police earlier in the day after one of the neighbors called in saying the tenant was taking windows out of the shed. Upon arrival, an officer noticed the broken window and asked the tenant what had occurred to cause the damage. He responded they were mowing the lawn and a rock flew up and broke the window. Upon returning to the property that evening, the officer discovered there was also damage to one of the back panels. The woman wants to have the shed removed from the property due to it being leased and the leasing party wanting it returned. Due to the damages done to the property the woman requested to talk to police to file a damage report. The officer couldn’t determine the cause of the damage.

* * *

A woman parked her car on Tremont Street and went to a nearby establishment. She came out about an hour later and found that her passenger side window had been knocked out. Nothing was taking from the vehicle and she has no idea who broke it.

* * *

A man told police he parked his 2021 gray Jeep Renegade in the Republic Parking lot at 201 Market St. at approximately 5 p.m. At around 1 a.m. he was riding back to his hotel, the Read House, and didn't see his vehicle, but didn't think anything of it. At 2:44 hours, he returned to the parking lot to get his bag of clothing from the vehicle, but it was nowhere to be found. According to the man, the Jeep was locked and did not have the keys in it. He doesn’t have a tracking app, and doesn’t have any suspect information at this time. The vehicle is described as a gray 2021 Jeep Renegade, with lime green door handles, prominent underglow, and has a "May The Forest Be With You" sticker on the rear windshield. A bag of clothing and his wallet were in the vehicle when it was taken. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man called police saying he wanted to document an incident that occurred the day before involving another motor vehicle. He and a gray sedan were traveling on Highway 153 when he drifted lanes and his tire scuffed the sedan’s door. Both drivers pulled over and the driver of the gray sedan said she didn’t want to involve insurance or police. Both agreed to not make a report. The man decided to have this documented in case the other driver was to attempt to call in a hit and run.

* * *

A woman called police and said the catalytic converter was stolen off her black Toyota Sequoia as it sat parked for four days in the parking lot of Kohls Department Store at 5953 Hwy. 153

* * *

An employee at 3901 Hixson Pike told police two men came into the store last week to purchase some items. One purchased a Camel neon sign for $100. She accidentally charged him $150 and it was an honest mistake. She refunded the man the $150, but it would still show up on his bank statement as pending. The employee said after refunding the man the money, he still walked out with the sign. The man told her to hold some other items for him, that he would come back to purchase those as well. She said it has been a week and the man has still not returned to pay for the sign.

* * *

Officers responded to a report of man being taken against his will on Bonny Oaks Drive. The man then reported that he had been let go and the suspects were in a red Jeep. The man then said he did not want to see police. Police were close to the area when the call came out and didn’t find a vehicle matching the description. Police also didn’t find the man as he refused to cooperate.