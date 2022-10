Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BACCUS, WINSTON

2304 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



BAKER, STACIE JANEL

2263 BRYMER CREEK ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BILLINGTON, CATHERINE

621 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BLOCKER, ANQUAN TYSEEM

2517 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062557

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS.





OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEBOYD, DIAMOND DESHALA2113 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCOFFEL, KALEB CAINE1934 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCOX, ROBERT BRIAN1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDANIELS, REGINALD639 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023707Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDIEGO-JUAN, FERNANDO2201 E 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDOUGLAS, BRIAN RICHARD6568 KENTON RIDGE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERYEVANS, PRESTON SETH1924 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFULAN, KEITH R508 ENGLEWOOD RD MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONGILBERT, ALBERT1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGONZALEZ, MAYNOR1417 ST. THOMAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREATHOUSE, NAIMAH M3231 CASTLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARRIS, CARISSA TANAE4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHEATH, CHARLES ANTHONY572 JULIAN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEJOHNSON, TREVOR EDWARD1304 RICHARD BENNETT RD Crandall, 307115230Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLANSDEN, ARSENIO LAMAR1624 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYTHEFT OF PROPERTYLINGINFELTER, MICAH ASHLEY727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYMANGHANE, MAURICE LEBRON1815 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MENDEZ ARREAGA, EDMAR1900 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARENICHOLS, JOHN K2700 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRHYMER, HEATH LEE128 HOLLY BIRD LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ROBINSON, BRISHONDA LAKAYLA502 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEROGERS, REBECCA NOEL112 BURDETTE LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUMER, BRYAN LEE4422 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)STEVENSON, LINDA K1206 OL GRADY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYTOMAS, LEONEL1807 S KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE, JOY LEANNEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)WILEY, DARLA HOPE5416 CLEMMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONWOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE2982 OLD WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWRIGHT, JASON L302 FOSTER ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE