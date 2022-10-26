Price Reduced For Cigna Property To Account For Need To Move Sidewalk

The County Commission was told on Wednesday that the price for the Cigna office building across from East Brainerd Elementary School has been reduced from $8 million to $7.9 million.

Justin Witt, county schools maintenance director, said that is because the school system was unaware it would have to spend about $100,000 to build a new sidewalk.

He said the seller, Empire Communities, plans to tear up an existing sidewalk in order to put a greenway trail through that section of the property.

The county schools plan to use the large office as a new school.

Mr. Witt also said the county had been expecting to get additional parking in the deal, but after the survey found that not all the parking was included. Mr. Witt said there still will be adequate parking for the school.

He said Empire Communities is also planning to provide a $250,000 playground that can be used by the school as well as by nearby residents.

Empire Communities is developing the remainder of the Cigna tract with residential, office and commercial.