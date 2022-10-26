 Wednesday, October 26, 2022 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Will Be In-Network With Additional Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Networks Effective Nov. 1

Effective Nov. 1, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Blue Advantage (Medicare Advantage), Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee BlueCare (TennCare), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee BlueCare Plus (Dual Special Needs Plan, Medicare Advantage + Medicaid) plans. 

CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia's participation with these networks will provide all Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee members who live in North Georgia access to care in the community where they live.  CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will continue to participate in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee’s Network P and Network S commercial insurance plans.

CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson are also in-network with these plans.



Police Blotter: Gas Station Owner Says He'll Exchange Woman’s Phone For Crackers She Stole; Disruptive Man In The Bathroom Is Trespassed

Price Reduced For Cigna Property To Account For Need To Move Sidewalk


The County Commission was told on Wednesday that the price for the Cigna office building across from East Brainerd Elementary School has been reduced from $8 million to $7.9 million. Justin ... (click for more)



Mowbray Mountain Is Out Of Voter Exile

Hamilton County Commissioners Geno Shipley and Chip Baker, thank you so much. I am so grateful to y’all for restoring Mowbray Mountain back to the city of Soddy Daisy and Sale Creek District 1. The recent redistricting stripped Mowbray Mountain from District 1, and moved us to District 2. I never thought in a million years it would be possible to restore Mowbray Mountain and ... (click for more)

Oil And Politics

My gas and diesel are up, it's going up again. Saudi Arabia cut 2 million barrels a day after Biden asked them to produce more. They said they “did it for economic reasons”. They did. The dollars they receive are worth less because of Biden and his lockstep Dems in congress printing trillions of extra dollars chasing the same amount of goods. The Saudis understand inflation and ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Kentucky Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of Kentucky. The prime-time matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to visit utsports.com/gameday/football for the latest updates on game information. In the history of ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Have Come A Long Way, But Have Miles Yet To Travel

Tennessee has come so far this football season, stringing together seven consecutive victories and ascending from unranked to No. 3 nationally. And the Vols still have so far to go, coach Josh Heupel noted on Monday. Nearly half the season still lies ahead, beginning with Saturday’s visit from No. 19 Kentucky. After already facing four ranked teams, Tennessee will face three ... (click for more)


