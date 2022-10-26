CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia Will Be In-Network With Additional Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Networks Effective Nov. 1

Effective Nov. 1, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will be in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Blue Advantage (Medicare Advantage), Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee BlueCare (TennCare), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee BlueCare Plus (Dual Special Needs Plan, Medicare Advantage + Medicaid) plans.

CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia's participation with these networks will provide all Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee members who live in North Georgia access to care in the community where they live. CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia will continue to participate in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee’s Network P and Network S commercial insurance plans.

CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson are also in-network with these plans.

