 Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Daquan Mason, 19, Is Arrested For Sept. 25 Murder Of Roger Bell

Monday, October 3, 2022
Chattanooga Police on Monday obtained warrants against 19-year-old Daquan Mason in connection with the shooting death of Roger Bell, 32.
 
Mason has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.
 
He was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.
 
On Sept. 25 at 10:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired at the 1000 block of S. Lyerly Street.
Police were notified of multiple calls of shots fired.
 
Upon arrival, police observed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, with no victims around it. Approximately one hour later, a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
 
At 3:15 a.m., Roger Bell was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

October 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

October 4, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 3, 2022

Immigrant Junk Dealer Whose Family Used Their Fortune For Good Causes Settled On Cameron Hill


McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADLER, DYLAN 15213 ASHER CT SILOAM SPRINGS, 72761 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE ... (click for more)

An immigrant junk dealer whose sons turned the business into a fortune settled on Cameron Hill. The sons used the millions they made from the scrap and steel businesses for a variety of good ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Disorderly Woman In McDonalds Drive-Thru Asked To Leave; Woman’s Not Sure If She Hit Pickup Or It Hit Her

McDonald's employees at 1117 E. 3rd St. requested police remove an individual driving a dark sedan from trespassing on their property. When the officer arrived, he saw the suspect’s vehicle in the drive-thru line. The driver said she was waiting for her order. The officer spoke with the manager who said before the officer arrived, the woman had been banging on the drive-thru window ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADLER, DYLAN 15213 ASHER CT SILOAM SPRINGS, 72761 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE BARROW, ERIC PRESTON 412 MEADOWLARK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DOMESTIC ASSAULT COUCH, HEATHER ANN 820 OAK TREE DRIVE ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are Not Latinx

Hispanic Heritage month was established to honor the rich history, traditions, values and language of the Hispanic culture. While the ways in which we contribute to this great country change, our traditions, values and language do not. That is why over 90 percent of Latinos do not identify with the term Latinx. In fact, the term is offensive and an assault on Hispanic and Latino ... (click for more)

Many Colorful Flags

Since the first UN conference on climate change in 1995 in Berlin, Germany, each of their annual global warming brouhahas have been held in major cities of the world, that is except the capitals of three of the world’s biggest polluters-Beijing, New Delhi and Moscow. The next one is in November in Egypt. That should be a clue as to how many sacrifices and reductions the so-called ... (click for more)

Sports

Alternative Baseball Set For AT&T Field On Nov. 5

Alternative Baseball is set to debut in Chattanooga on Nov. 5 at AT&T Field. Start time is five minutes after 2 in the afternoon. Athletes with disabilities from Washington, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Georgia, and Kentucky are set to take part. These players with disabilities will play alongside former Major & ... (click for more)

Michael McGhee Named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

Former Chattanooga Central Pounder and senior Michael McGhee, now at Sewanee, ran for 241 yards as they fell to Millsaps. For that performance he was named Great Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the week for the second time this season. He had three carries for 192 yards carrying the ball 72, 70 and 47 yards for a score. (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors