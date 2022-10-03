Daquan Mason, 19, Is Arrested For Sept. 25 Murder Of Roger Bell

Chattanooga Police on Monday obtained warrants against 19-year-old Daquan Mason in connection with the shooting death of Roger Bell, 32.

Mason has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.

He was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.

Police were notified of multiple calls of shots fired. On Sept. 25 at 10:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired at the 1000 block of S. Lyerly Street.

Upon arrival, police observed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, with no victims around it. Approximately one hour later, a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

At 3:15 a.m., Roger Bell was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.