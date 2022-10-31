Police Blotter: Police Interrupt Couple's Early Morning Relations Behind School; Woman Steals Curtains From Family Dollar

Police located a suspicious vehicle behind Brainerd High school by the Brainerd Levee at 2:15 a.m. Police made contact with the vehicle, which was occupied by a man and a woman who were possibly engaged in relations when police made contact. Police identified both of them and checked to see if they were valid, which they were, and both were very compliant. Police asked the couple to relocate and they left the area.

* * *



A woman told police she parked her 2020 Jeep Renegade behind the apartments at 1487 Fagan St. around 6:15 the evening before. She said while it was there, someone pried the latch on the door, scattered everything around and stole a backpack belonging to her employer, a local hospital. She said there was a personal file in the backpack that has all of her information, including bank information, Social Security number, etc. Police recommended that she notify her bank, place a freeze on her credit record and read "identitytheft.gov."

* * *



A man told police that sometime during the night his Buick Encore was stolen. The Encore

was sitting on the street just outside of his home on Juandale Trail. There is no suspect information. The driver side mirror is broken and the keys were not with the vehicle at the time it was taken. The vehicle was entered into NCIC .

* * *

A woman on Cogswell Street told police her Kia Soul was broken into during the early morning hours. She said the vehicle was unlocked and the suspect attempted to pop the steering column, but did not damage it in the process. The suspect stole $30 from the center console. A neighbor actually witnessed the black male suspect (young, skinny, medium-dreads) park a white Altima across the street. The neighbor said the man got out of the vehicle and walked towards the woman's home. When the man returned to the car, the neighbor asked him what he was doing. The man told him that he was the woman's cousin and then he got into the Altima and drove away.

* * *

Police responded to a call from a man at McKamey Animal Center, 4500 N. Access Road. As the officer pulled into the parking lot, he was flagged down by an employee. While speaking with the employee, a man began yelling from across the parking lot saying that he was the one who called and I needed to speak with him. The officer attempted to tell the man that he would speak with him in just a moment, however he continued to yell, prompting the officer to yell back telling the man to stop yelling at him while he attempted to gather information. The man got into his vehicle and began to drive away, calling the officer "a (expletive) racist pig." After leaving, the man called back in requesting an officer "with some sense." At this point two sergeants responded and took over the call.

* * *



While on scene of another call police noticed, through a blind-less window, a man sleeping on the floor of an empty unit at 2550 6th Ave. Police and the Housing Authority made contact with the man and checked him for warrants. He was clear of warrants. Housing Authority asked the man to leave the property. They were dealing with a more pressing matter at the time. The man left without further incident.

* * *



A woman on Pin Oak Drive told police she was attempting to have an issue fixed from when she tried to get money out at the ATM at Walmart. She said she did not receive any money so she called Walmart from a Google search and spoke to someone over the phone. She said that person on the phone took money from her husband's account while he was in Illinois for work. The woman was able to show police the page she went to that appeared to be a fake Walmart page. Police spoke with the husband over the phone. He said he was working with his bank to get the issue fixed and would not be back in town until the 1st of next month. He said he would contact police when he got home if he was unable to resolve the issue.

* * *



A woman told police that at an unknown day and time someone stole a Blue Star traffic analyzer off of the street on 13th Avenue. She said there were two analyzers there and only one was taken.

* * *

A man on Bay Pointe Drive told police his lawn care provider damaged his garage door. The man showed the officer where one of the workers drove a lawn tractor through his garage door and did significant damage. The man said he was already in contact with the owner and they agreed to pay to have it fixed.

* * *

A woman called police and said she got to the JCPenney store at Hamilton Place Mall around 11:30 a.m. the day before and left her vehicle parked in the parking lot there. She said she was there about two hours and then went to other places with the vehicle after that before she discovered damage to her vehicle around 4 p.m. The damage was on the passenger side front bumper and it consisted of a dent about a foot wide. The woman said she is not sure where or when it happened, but JCPenney was the first possible location. She said she has already gotten an estimate for $2,600 for repairs.

* * *

A woman on Larchmont Avenue told police that sometime between 2-4 a.m. that morning someone entered her unlocked Lexus 350RX and rummaged through it. She said that she leaves her vehicle unlocked and leaves nothing of value in it.

* * *

An employee at Family Dollar, 5000 Brainerd Road, told police she witnessed a black female, 5'6", 115 pounds, walk inside the store. She said the woman walked towards the back of the store near the curtain section. Next, the woman walked out of the store passing all points of store sales with what the employee said was a bulging bag. The employee said she believed the woman had three to four sets of curtains stowed away in her bag. The woman got inside a gray four-door vehicle and fled the scene