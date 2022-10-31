Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Police Interrupt Couple's Early Morning Relations Behind School; Woman Steals Curtains From Family Dollar

  • Monday, October 31, 2022

Police located a suspicious vehicle behind Brainerd High school by the Brainerd Levee at 2:15 a.m. Police made contact with the vehicle, which was occupied by a man and a woman who were possibly engaged in relations when police made contact. Police identified both of them and checked to see if they were valid, which they were, and both were very compliant. Police asked the couple to relocate and they left the area.

* * *

A woman told police she parked her 2020 Jeep Renegade behind the apartments at 1487 Fagan St. around 6:15 the evening before. She said while it was there, someone pried the latch on the door, scattered everything around and stole a backpack belonging to her employer, a local hospital. She said there was a personal file in the backpack that has all of her information, including bank information, Social Security number, etc. Police recommended that she notify her bank, place a freeze on her credit record and read "identitytheft.gov."

* * *

A man told police that sometime during the night his Buick Encore was stolen. The Encore
was sitting on the street just outside of his home on Juandale Trail. There is no suspect information. The driver side mirror is broken and the keys were not with the vehicle at the time it was taken. The vehicle was entered into NCIC .

* * *

A woman on Cogswell Street told police her Kia Soul was broken into during the early morning hours. She said the vehicle was unlocked and the suspect attempted to pop the steering column, but did not damage it in the process. The suspect stole $30 from the center console. A neighbor actually witnessed the black male suspect (young, skinny, medium-dreads) park a white Altima across the street. The neighbor said the man got out of the vehicle and walked towards the woman's home. When the man returned to the car, the neighbor asked him what he was doing. The man told him that he was the woman's cousin and then he got into the Altima and drove away.

* * *

Police responded to a call from a man at McKamey Animal Center, 4500 N. Access Road. As the officer pulled into the parking lot, he was flagged down by an employee. While speaking with the employee, a man began yelling from across the parking lot saying that he was the one who called and I needed to speak with him. The officer attempted to tell the man that he would speak with him in just a moment, however he continued to yell, prompting the officer to yell back telling the man to stop yelling at him while he attempted to gather information. The man got into his vehicle and began to drive away, calling the officer "a (expletive) racist pig." After leaving, the man called back in requesting an officer "with some sense." At this point two sergeants responded and took over the call.

* * *

While on scene of another call police noticed, through a blind-less window, a man sleeping on the floor of an empty unit at 2550 6th Ave. Police and the Housing Authority made contact with the man and checked him for warrants. He was clear of warrants. Housing Authority asked the man to leave the property. They were dealing with a more pressing matter at the time. The man left without further incident.

* * *

A woman on Pin Oak Drive told police she was attempting to have an issue fixed from when she tried to get money out at the ATM at Walmart. She said she did not receive any money so she called Walmart from a Google search and spoke to someone over the phone. She said that person on the phone took money from her husband's account while he was in Illinois for work. The woman was able to show police the page she went to that appeared to be a fake Walmart page. Police spoke with the husband over the phone. He said he was working with his bank to get the issue fixed and would not be back in town until the 1st of next month. He said he would contact police when he got home if he was unable to resolve the issue.

* * *

A woman told police that at an unknown day and time someone stole a Blue Star traffic analyzer off of the street on 13th Avenue. She said there were two analyzers there and only one was taken.

* * *

A man on Bay Pointe Drive told police his lawn care provider damaged his garage door. The man showed the officer where one of the workers drove a lawn tractor through his garage door and did significant damage. The man said he was already in contact with the owner and they agreed to pay to have it fixed.

* * *

A woman called police and said she got to the JCPenney store at Hamilton Place Mall around 11:30 a.m. the day before and left her vehicle parked in the parking lot there. She said she was there about two hours and then went to other places with the vehicle after that before she discovered damage to her vehicle around 4 p.m. The damage was on the passenger side front bumper and it consisted of a dent about a foot wide. The woman said she is not sure where or when it happened, but JCPenney was the first possible location. She said she has already gotten an estimate for $2,600 for repairs.

* * *

A woman on Larchmont Avenue told police that sometime between 2-4 a.m. that morning someone entered her unlocked Lexus 350RX and rummaged through it. She said that she leaves her vehicle unlocked and leaves nothing of value in it.

* * *

An employee at Family Dollar, 5000 Brainerd Road, told police she witnessed a black female, 5'6", 115 pounds, walk inside the store. She said the woman walked towards the back of the store near the curtain section. Next, the woman walked out of the store passing all points of store sales with what the employee said was a bulging bag. The employee said she believed the woman had three to four sets of curtains stowed away in her bag. The woman got inside a gray four-door vehicle and fled the scene

Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2022
Soddy Daisy Honors Nunley, Cothran On Their Final Commission Meeting
Soddy Daisy Honors Nunley, Cothran On Their Final Commission Meeting
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2022
Attorney General Skrmetti Announces $84 Million Payout To Combat Opioid Crisis
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/4/2022
Lee Volleyball Wins In Five Over Christian Brothers
Lee Volleyball Wins In Five Over Christian Brothers
  • Sports
  • 11/3/2022
UTC Tennis Travels To SoCon Fall Invite
  • Sports
  • 11/3/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Company Has Catalytic Converters Stolen 6 Times; Man's $55 Check Mailed To BCBS "Washed" And Cashed For $2,500
  • 11/4/2022

An employee of Choo Choo Movers at 3889 Hixson Pike called police to report someone had cut both catalytic converters off of a new company owned 2022 Isuzu NPR box truck and stole them. She said ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/4/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/4/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, GENE HUBERT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 66 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY THEFT ... more

Breaking News
All Eyes To Be On New Bikini Bar On Honest Street
  • 11/3/2022
Red Bank Businessman Charged As Drug Dealer
Red Bank Businessman Charged As Drug Dealer
  • 11/3/2022
Friends Of Slain Post Office Manager Raise Funds For His Family
Friends Of Slain Post Office Manager Raise Funds For His Family
  • 11/3/2022
Historic Park Hotel That Is Being Developed For Downtown Condos Sells For $4.5 Million
  • 11/3/2022
Man Found Dead In Church Parking Lot In Cleveland Monday Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
  • 11/3/2022
Opinion
Federal Courts Play Essential But Secondary Role In Elections
  • 11/4/2022
Polls And The Ultimate Conundrum
  • 11/4/2022
Yes On 3
  • 11/4/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/4/2022
Jeff Price: An Outstanding Citizen For All Of Red Bank
  • 11/3/2022
Sports
Top-Ranked Vols Expecting ‘Great Environment’ At #3 Georgia
  • 11/3/2022
Dan Fleser: Georgia Trying To Get A Handle On Vols High-Powered Offense
Dan Fleser: Georgia Trying To Get A Handle On Vols High-Powered Offense
  • 11/3/2022
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10 - Including Tennessee Over Georgia
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 10 - Including Tennessee Over Georgia
  • 11/3/2022
Lee Volleyball Wins In Five Over Christian Brothers
Lee Volleyball Wins In Five Over Christian Brothers
  • 11/3/2022
UTC Tennis Travels To SoCon Fall Invite
  • 11/3/2022
Happenings
MAINx24 Set For Dec. 3 With Chili Championship, Adult Big Wheel Race
  • 11/3/2022
Salvation Army Kicks Off Giving Season With Love Beyond The Holidays Campaign
  • 11/3/2022
Jerry Summers - Airport Inn Nos. 3-12
Jerry Summers - Airport Inn Nos. 3-12
  • 11/3/2022
Lakesite To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 3
Lakesite To Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 3
  • 11/4/2022
Cleveland Civitan Club Donates To CSCC For Scholarship Fund
Cleveland Civitan Club Donates To CSCC For Scholarship Fund
  • 11/4/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/4/2022
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
North River Civic Center Concert Series Returns Nov. 18
  • 11/4/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Sigma Chi Reunion
Best Of Grizzard - Sigma Chi Reunion
  • 11/4/2022
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Behind The Curtain Event
  • 11/3/2022
Chattanooga State Jazz Band Concert Is Tuesday
  • 11/3/2022
Opinion
Federal Courts Play Essential But Secondary Role In Elections
  • 11/4/2022
Polls And The Ultimate Conundrum
  • 11/4/2022
Yes On 3
  • 11/4/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
Charles Siskin: True Sticker Shock
  • 11/2/2022
New Steak House Opening On Myrtle Street; Good Eats BBQ Adds Beer
  • 11/3/2022
Food Truck Friday Is Nov. 4 In Brainerd
Food Truck Friday Is Nov. 4 In Brainerd
  • 10/27/2022
Business
Enterprise Center To Receive $491,171 For Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project
  • 11/3/2022
Integrative Life Center Opens New Satellite Location In Chattanooga
  • 11/3/2022
U.S. Express Reports Rise In Operating Revenue, $22.7 Million Operating Loss For 3rd Quarter
  • 11/3/2022
Real Estate
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
Work Resumes On 5-Story La Quinta Hotel On The Southside
  • 11/3/2022
GPS Sells Hixson Pike Property For $6.5 Million; Apartments To Go In
  • 11/3/2022
Derek English: Want To Make An Impact? Look At The Big Picture
  • 11/3/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
UTC, EPA Announce Partnership
UTC, EPA Announce Partnership
  • 11/3/2022
Lee’s Huff Receives Nurse Corps Scholarship
Lee’s Huff Receives Nurse Corps Scholarship
  • 11/2/2022
UTC Plans New Cybersecurity Degree For 2023 Launch
UTC Plans New Cybersecurity Degree For 2023 Launch
  • 11/3/2022
Living Well
Erlanger Community Health Centers Offer Annual Open Enrollment Help
  • 11/2/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Dementia Seminar Offering CEUs, 1.5 Contact Hours
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Dementia Seminar Offering CEUs, 1.5 Contact Hours
  • 11/1/2022
Erlanger Health System Receives Orthopedic Center Of Excellence Designation From DNV; 1st In Tennessee
  • 11/2/2022
Memories
Red Clay State Historic Park Hosts Cherokee Cultural Celebration Nov. 12-13
  • 11/3/2022
Pioneer Day At Poe’s Tavern Historical Park Will Be Saturday
  • 11/2/2022
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
  • 10/31/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Every Now And Again
  • 11/2/2022
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
Mystery Plant 695: Bear's Head Fungus
  • 11/2/2022
Ruth Imverger Speaks At Green Thumb Garden Club Nov. 14
  • 11/2/2022
Travel
Tennessee Department Of Tourist Development Unveils 6 New Markers On "Tennessee Music Pathways"
  • 10/31/2022
Wakanda Forever Premieres At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater On Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2022
Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights Opens New Realm: Heart Of The Mountain
  • 10/28/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Mid-Term Elections: Will They Really Change Anything?
Bob Tamasy: Mid-Term Elections: Will They Really Change Anything?
  • 11/3/2022
Washington Hills UMC Hosts United Methodist Women's Day And Fall Revival
  • 11/3/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/2/2022
Obituaries
Stacey Elizabeth Barrows
  • 11/4/2022
James Franklin Pangle
James Franklin Pangle
  • 11/4/2022
Evelyn Monday Hixson
Evelyn Monday Hixson
  • 11/3/2022
Area Obituaries
Trusley, Thomas "Tommy" (Spring City)
  • 11/4/2022
Weaver, Brenda Sue Williams Roden (LaFayette)
  • 11/4/2022
Phillips, Ernest Calvin (Cleveland)
Phillips, Ernest Calvin (Cleveland)
  • 11/3/2022