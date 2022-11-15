City Council Votes 7-2 To Approve Rezoning For Airport Inn Homeless Project

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-2 to approve rezoning for the Airport Inn, which was acquired by the city for use to provide 70 housing units for homeless individuals.

Voting in opposition were Darrin Ledford and Chip Henderson.

In favor were Ken Hill, Raquetta Dotley, Isaiah Hester, Demetrus Coonrod, Marvene Noel, Jenny Hill and Carol Berz.

There was discussion earlier about a large number of conditions going along with the rezoning. However, no conditions were listed on the agenda item.

City officials said supportive services will be provided to the residents and there will be around the clock security.

Some neighbors, including the nearby Silverdale church and school campus, had expressed concerns about the project.