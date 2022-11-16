HCSO Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Early Wednesday Morning

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services personnel responded on Wednesday at 12:41 a.m. to 7017 Shallowford Road at the request of Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving personnel with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Once the investigation has concluded, HCSO Investigative Services will turn its findings over to the district attorney.



The HCSO does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective agency or department to answer as it sees fit.



As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.

