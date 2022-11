Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALFREY, TAD J

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROCK, PHILLIP L

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, LARRY DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO GA) CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/31/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, KENDRICK TYLER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COLBAUGH, CHARLES HEATH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DELAINE, MARIO DEVON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FINLEY, JEREMIAH GLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GILLIAM, JEFFERY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/07/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GRISHAM, ZOE TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HERNANDEZ-SEGURA, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ASSAULT

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION HICKEY, JEFFREY DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/15/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS) HICKS, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/08/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLLAND, ARVILLE HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW JAMES, ERIC DEONTA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/04/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION JONES, STEVEN W

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 05/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LYONS, ROBERT CODY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/31/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARTIN, RYAN DISEAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MILLES, CHARLES HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY MULLINS, NICHOLAS RAY

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 07/02/1959

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSS OF SCHEDULE III

POSS OF DRUG PARA

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

PIERCE, KIMBERLY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RUSSELL, MARK E

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE STILL, RANDALL ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/11/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDERWOOD, TUCKER AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WRIGHT, TREVOR ALYN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/06/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

