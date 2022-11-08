Cassidy Wins In Walden Alderman Race, Alcohol Sale Gets Approval

Angela Cassidy won over Thomas Grady Gallant III for alderman at Walden.
Voters on Walden approved a referendum on legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises.
At Signal Mountain, there were three candidates for three council seats.
Walden Alderman
Angela Cassidy 557
Thomas Grady Gallant III 352
Write-In 9
Walden Referendum on legal sale of Alcoholic Beverages for consumption on the Premises
Yes 785
No 146
Signal Mountain Commission
Clay Crumbliss 2,734
Elizabeth Baker 2,607
Vicki B. Anderson 2,528
Write-In 268