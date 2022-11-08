Cassidy Wins In Walden Alderman Race, Alcohol Sale Gets Approval

Angela Cassidy won over Thomas Grady Gallant III for alderman at Walden.

Voters on Walden approved a referendum on legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises.

At Signal Mountain, there were three candidates for three council seats.

Walden Alderman

Angela Cassidy 557

Thomas Grady Gallant III 352

Write-In 9

Walden Referendum on legal sale of Alcoholic Beverages for consumption on the Premises

Yes 785

No 146

Signal Mountain Commission

Clay Crumbliss 2,734

Elizabeth Baker 2,607

Vicki B. Anderson 2,528

Write-In 268