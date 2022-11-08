Latest Headlines

Cassidy Wins In Walden Alderman Race, Alcohol Sale Gets Approval

  • Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Angela Cassidy won over Thomas Grady Gallant III for alderman at Walden.

Voters on Walden approved a referendum on legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises.

At Signal Mountain, there were three candidates for three council seats.

Walden Alderman

Angela Cassidy 557

Thomas Grady Gallant III 352

Write-In 9

Walden Referendum on legal sale of Alcoholic Beverages for consumption on the Premises

Yes 785

No 146

Signal Mountain Commission

Clay Crumbliss 2,734

Elizabeth Baker 2,607

Vicki B. Anderson 2,528

Write-In 268

Dan Fleser: Vols Tumble To 5th In Playoff Picture, But Aim To Move Back Up
Wally's East Ridge Cutting Hours Due To Worker Shortage
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/9/2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, MARGARET M 1708 SOUTH HARTHROWN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... more

Governor Lee Wins 2nd Term; Constitutional Amendments All Pass
  • 11/8/2022

Bill Lee, seeking a second four-year term, was piling up a large victory margin on Tuesday. Governor Bill Lee (R) 1,121,867 Jason Martin (D) 566,133 There were also eight Independent ... more

Fleischmann Declares Victory Early In 3rd District Congress Race
  • 11/8/2022

Veteran Congressman Chuck Fleischmann declared victory early on Tuesday night. He said, "I want to thank all the voters in Tennessee's 3rd district for their continued support. The past two ... more

