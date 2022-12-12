Colton Moore Urges Georgia U.S. House Reps To Vote Against Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

Georgia Senator-elect Colton Moore is calling on U.S. House Republicans from Georgia to vote against Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.

He said, “The next Speaker of the House needs to be prepared to take on the rogue Biden regime headfirst with a plan to secure our southern border, combat inflation, and stop the violence in our streets. We need a leader we can trust who will openly commit to ending two Nancy Pelosi-era House rules. "First, the next Speaker needs to bring back the motion to vacate the Speaker. Pelosi got rid of this century-old rule because she knew her leadership would be challenged by those who are paying attention. Bringing back the motion will restore power back to the people’s representatives and give them the power to call into question an illegitimate Speaker. "Second, we must restore order in the House by returning to regular order. Pelosi ran the chamber like a dictator, and the next Speaker must be prepared to restore power back to the people’s representatives. "If Kevin McCarthy had focused the time, energy, and spending against the Democrats during the midterm elections that he did against true conservatives leaders like Joe Kent and Anthony Sabatini during their respective primaries, we would have an overwhelming majority in the House and wouldn’t be concerned with McCarthy’s ability as a leader. "Any candidate for Speaker who refuses to accept these terms should be 100 percent disqualified for the position, and that is why I am urging House Representatives Earl Carter, Drew Ferguson, Rich McCormick, Austin Scott, Andrew Clyde, Mike Collins, Barry Loudermilk, Rick Allen, and Marjorie Taylor Greene to vote against Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.”