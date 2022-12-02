Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Crack Dealer Gets Over 24 Years In Federal Prison

  • Friday, December 2, 2022
Jamaal Parker
Jamaal Parker

A Chattanooga man who authorities said was dealing in kilogram quantities of cocaine obtained from an Atlanta supplier has been sentenced to 290 months in federal prison.

Jamaal “MoneyMaal” Parker, 38, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Parker was also ordered to forfeit $21,289.04 in drug proceeds to the United States.

Following his imprisonment, he will be on supervised release for a period of five years.

On June 8, 2022, following a two-day jury trial, Parker was convicted of conspiracy to
distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base (“crack”), maintaining and using a drug premise, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.


According to court documents and evidence presented at trial and sentencing, Parker and others trafficked kilogram quantities of cocaine from a source of supply in Atlanta, and distributed cocaine and cocaine base from a residence on Hoyt Street in Chattanooga.

The investigation culminated with the March 2019 arrest of Parker, in which he led law
enforcement on a high-speed pursuit and was ultimately found in possession of four kilograms of cocaine and a loaded firearm.

“This investigation and prosecution were the result of a collaborative effort by federal,
state, and local law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to target dangerous drug traffickers and stop the flow of illegal drugs into our communities.”

“This case shows that people like Mr. Parker and others like him, who undermine the
health and safety of our communities by selling poison and preying on the weak, will eventually meet justice,” said Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Louisville Division. “I’m proud of the hard work done by my agents and our law enforcement counterparts on this case; Chattanooga is safer today because of their efforts.”

Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation which led to the
indictment and subsequent conviction of Parker, included the DEA Chattanooga Resident Office, DEA Atlanta Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Chattanooga Field Office, Chattanooga Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol. Numerous agencies from the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin T. Brown and Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Winne
represented the United States.

Latest Headlines
TSSAA Rewind: Hartsville Embraces The Playoff Era With 1972 State Title Campaign
TSSAA Rewind: Hartsville Embraces The Playoff Era With 1972 State Title Campaign
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/2/2022
Chattanooga Crack Dealer Gets Over 24 Years In Federal Prison
Chattanooga Crack Dealer Gets Over 24 Years In Federal Prison
  • Breaking News
  • 12/2/2022
PHOTOS: Baylor Wins State Championship At Finley Stadium
  • Breaking News
  • 12/2/2022
TDOT Awards Phase II Of The I-75 At I-24 Interchange Modification In $160 Million Project
  • Breaking News
  • 12/2/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/2/2022
Police Blotter: Man Furious Car Place Left A Large Piece Of Plastic In His Vehicle; Home Depot Customer Tries To Flee With $800 In Merchandise
  • Breaking News
  • 12/2/2022
Breaking News
PHOTOS: Baylor Wins State Championship At Finley Stadium
  • 12/2/2022

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/2/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Man Furious Car Place Left A Large Piece Of Plastic In His Vehicle; Home Depot Customer Tries To Flee With $800 In Merchandise
  • 12/2/2022

A disorder was reported at a car care center on Highway 58. A man told officers the car shop left a large piece of plastic in his vehicle. He said he wanted a report done to create a paper trail. ... more

Breaking News
Suspect Arrested For Carjacking At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/2/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/2/2022
Red Bank High School Student With Large Knife Arrested
  • 12/1/2022
Judge Starnes Won't Go Along With Settlement In Harvey Road Rage Case
Judge Starnes Won't Go Along With Settlement In Harvey Road Rage Case
  • 12/1/2022
Body Of Jasmine Pace Is Found In Suck Creek Area
Body Of Jasmine Pace Is Found In Suck Creek Area
  • 12/1/2022
Opinion
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Needs To Finish Cleanup
  • 12/2/2022
Single Stream Is A Big Factor In This Mess
  • 12/2/2022
We Are All Stakeholders In The American Dream
  • 12/2/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/2/2022
Soddy Daisy Fire Fighters Are Providing Toys And Clothes For Area Kids
  • 12/1/2022
Sports
Vols Earn 20th Consecutive Home Win, Downing McNeese, 76-40
  • 12/1/2022
Dan Fleser: Coach Barnes Being Coach Barnes
Dan Fleser: Coach Barnes Being Coach Barnes
  • 12/1/2022
Lee's Dirkse, Makela Named Division II All-Americans
  • 12/1/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Dalton State Hoops Wins 53-49 Over Life
  • 12/2/2022
Happenings
Library Announces Americans And The Holocaust Events
  • 12/1/2022
Pro Bono Christmas Tree Event Is Dec. 5
  • 12/1/2022
Jerry Summers: Hard Questions On The Abrupt Budgetel Closing And Evictions
Jerry Summers: Hard Questions On The Abrupt Budgetel Closing And Evictions
  • 12/1/2022
More Than 100 Events Planned For MAINx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside
More Than 100 Events Planned For MAINx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside
  • 12/2/2022
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 12/1/2022
Entertainment
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To CTC Stage Dec. 9-18
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To CTC Stage Dec. 9-18
  • 12/1/2022
Slothrust Will Play At Barking Legs Dec. 10
  • 12/1/2022
Best Of Grizzard - June Romance
Best Of Grizzard - June Romance
  • 12/2/2022
Guitar Dynamo Samantha Fish Plays At Barrelhouse Ballroom With Eric Johanson Feb. 7
  • 11/30/2022
St. Paul's Artist Series Advent Concert Is Friday
St. Paul's Artist Series Advent Concert Is Friday
  • 11/30/2022
Opinion
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Needs To Finish Cleanup
  • 12/2/2022
Single Stream Is A Big Factor In This Mess
  • 12/2/2022
We Are All Stakeholders In The American Dream
  • 12/2/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
Business
MCR Acquires The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown
MCR Acquires The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown
  • 12/1/2022
The Finery House Announces Grand Opening At Cambridge Square
The Finery House Announces Grand Opening At Cambridge Square
  • 12/1/2022
$20,000 In Downtown Improvement Grants Announced For Bradley County
  • 12/1/2022
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2022
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 24-30
  • 12/1/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee Students Pack Boxes For Operation Christmas Child Pack ‘N’ Stack
  • 12/1/2022
StoryCorps One Small Step To Host Dec. 8 Listening Party
  • 12/1/2022
Malco “Head Of The Class” Award Presented To Chattanooga State’s Alsept
Malco “Head Of The Class” Award Presented To Chattanooga State’s Alsept
  • 12/1/2022
Living Well
Erlanger Expands Partnership With Tennessee Oncology
  • 12/1/2022
Morning Pointe Offers Holiday Tips For Alzheimer’s And Dementia Caregivers And Families
Morning Pointe Offers Holiday Tips For Alzheimer’s And Dementia Caregivers And Families
  • 12/1/2022
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applicants For 2023-24 Academic Year
  • 12/1/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
Outdoor Chattanooga Building To Be Dedicated To Former Director Philip Grymes
  • 11/29/2022
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 11/23/2022
TFWC To Hold Final 2022 Meeting At Ducks Unlimited
  • 11/23/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: To Reach Your Destination, It Helps to Know Where You're Going
Bob Tamasy: To Reach Your Destination, It Helps to Know Where You're Going
  • 12/1/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
  • 12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/1/2022
Obituaries
William “Gene” Dill
William “Gene” Dill
  • 12/2/2022
Mary Waldron McDade
  • 12/2/2022
Sandy Betts
Sandy Betts
  • 12/2/2022
Area Obituaries
Stilwell, Richard "Rick"
Stilwell, Richard "Rick"
  • 12/2/2022
Caldwell, Connie Sue (Cohutta)
  • 12/2/2022
Johnson, Ella Wylene Watters (Dalton)
Johnson, Ella Wylene Watters (Dalton)
  • 12/2/2022