2 Large Residential Developments In The Works Near Ridgeland School

The Walker County Commission on Thursday is set to consider a rezoning request for 61 acres of former farmland near Ridgeland High School.

The latest proposal by Dry Valley LLC is for 117 single-family homes and 52 townhomes at the site.

The Walker County Planning Commission last month voted 6-3 to recommend denial of the property, which at the time was for 166 single-family homes and 54 townhomes.

Mike Price of MAP Engineers said there would be 26 acres of community space, including a clubhouse and pool. He said there would be a 50-foot buffer on the east side of the property.

Another nearby project by developer Ben Hagaman is set to get underway soon. Hawks Ridge is to contain almost 500 homes.

Mr. Hagaman said they would be slab homes with 1,800-2,500 square feet each. The price range is from $270,000 to $300,000.

There will be five-foot setbacks between the homes.

There will be sidewalks and a playground.

The Planning Commission had recommended approval for that project.

Much of the land in this section was long part of the Hutcheson family's Happy Valley Farm, but the land was sold off several years ago.