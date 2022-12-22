Public Works Announces Preparations For Dec. 22 Winter Weather Event

In anticipation of rain and a cold front arriving Thursday night into Friday morning, Chattanooga's Department of Public Works is monitoring the weather. Throughout the night and morning, crews will monitor the situation and be prepared to deploy if necessary.



Residents and citizens are advised to seek shelter and use extreme caution when traveling, especially on bridges, underpasses and tunnels, where black ice will accumulate first.



Forestry crews will be on call in the event of downed trees.



To view closed roads or other road conditions, visit https://www.hc911.org/active-incidents.php to view road statuses in real-time.