Tractor-Trailer Hauling Load Of Doors Catches Fire, Snarling I-24 Brainerd Traffic

a tractor-trailer fire on I-24 near Brainerd snarled traffic early Friday morning.

At 2:16 a.m., CFD personnel responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 24 eastbound between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue.

Firefighters found the trailer of a tractor trailer fully involved with all of its cargo burning. The truck was full of doors.

Crews kept the fire knocked down until they could get the cab disconnected from the trailer. Then the fire was fully extinguished once the cargo was separated.

There were no injuries. The driver of the truck is safe.

Chattanooga Fire has been on scene for several hours working this incident, officials said at 7 a.m.

Traffic has been impacted, with all eastbound lanes blocked and vehicles rerouted to nearby streets.