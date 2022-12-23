4 People Charged With Theft At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Four people were charged with theft at the Walmart after being caught scanning merchandise using the wrong bar code and then returning the merchandise at customer service for the full price. One of the individuals was found to have a warrant out of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia and was transported to the jail to await extradition.

A minor parking lot crash at the Walmart was reported.

An officer responded to the Greenbriar Cove neighborhood after a resident had called in about a suspicious person filming the area with their phone and stealing mail. The officer located the individual in question walking through the neighborhood and confirmed that they were FaceTiming family members and had grabbed a brochure from a home for sale.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a warrant for driving on a revoked license.

An officer came upon a vehicle in the ditch in the 10400 block of Lee Highway. The officer stopped to check on the motorist and discovered they had accidentally left the roadway while trying to turn into a parking lot. The officer assisted with traffic control while the motorist removed their vehicle from the ditch.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive wanted for a failure to appear warrant. The individual was transported to the jail and booked on the charge.

Police were called to a home in the 8800 block of Apison Pike after the resident grew concerned about noises coming from their yard. Officers walked the property and did not observe anything out of the ordinary.