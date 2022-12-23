Latest Headlines

Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday

  • Friday, December 23, 2022

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked another house fire Friday morning- this time in Hixson. At 7:18 a.m., calls started pouring into 911 from neighbors reporting that they could see flames coming from a home in the 700 block of Ashley Forest Drive.

Responding Hixson fire companies could see smoke on their way to the scene and on arrival, they found the structure fully involved.

Crews tried to establish a water source, but the cold weather caused problems. The first hydrant was frozen so firefighters quickly established a secondary source from another hydrant down the road.

They extinguished the main body of fire and crews are now monitoring hot spots. An investigator has been called to the scene.

There are no reported injuries. The residents were staying with a neighbor and they are safe.

This appears to be a rekindle from Thursday, when the CFD responded to a fire in the sunroom at the same home.

Latest Headlines
Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday
Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
Union Gospel Mission Serving Annual Christmas Dinner
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
4 People Charged With Theft At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
New House Catches Fire On Jarnagin Avenue; Wind Shifts Flames To Adjacent Home
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
Tractor-Trailer Hauling Load Of Doors Catches Fire, Snarling I-24 Brainerd Traffic
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
Chattanoogans Awake To Arctic Air Blast, Dusting Of Snow
  • Breaking News
  • 12/23/2022
Breaking News
Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday
Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday
  • 12/23/2022

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked another house fire Friday morning- this time in Hixson. At 7:18 a.m., calls started pouring into 911 from neighbors reporting that they could see flames ... more

Union Gospel Mission Serving Annual Christmas Dinner
  • 12/23/2022

The Union Gospel Mission will be serving Christmas dinners to the homeless on Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.Volunteers are needed to serve the dinners and distribute ... more

4 People Charged With Theft At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/23/2022

Four people were charged with theft at the Walmart after being caught scanning merchandise using the wrong bar code and then returning the merchandise at customer service for the full price. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/23/2022
State Lawyer Group Says Black Man Did Not Get Fair Trial When Jury Deliberated In Confederate Room
  • 12/22/2022
County Commission Goes Along With Higher Density For Ooltewah Development Than Planners Recommended
  • 12/22/2022
Sheriff Garrett Reminds Public To Have A Plan To Stay Warm
  • 12/22/2022
Hamilton County Health Department Announces Upcoming Closures
  • 12/22/2022
Opinion
Let It Go, Coty - And Response
  • 12/21/2022
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/21/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/23/2022
Thermal Mylar Blankets Can Come In Handy
  • 12/22/2022
Can We Afford $1.7 Billon In More Spending?
  • 12/21/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
  • 12/21/2022
Randy Smith: My Christmas Wish List
Randy Smith: My Christmas Wish List
  • 12/22/2022
Vols Add 29 Prospects On National Signing Day
  • 12/21/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
UTC Football Places Two More ON All-American Teams
  • 12/22/2022
Happenings
Reading Changes Lives Presents The Readers Conference
  • 12/20/2022
Public Safety Commission Confirms 4 New Dalton Officers
Public Safety Commission Confirms 4 New Dalton Officers
  • 12/20/2022
Jerry Summers: Border Strategy
Jerry Summers: Border Strategy
  • 12/22/2022
Hamilton County 4-H To Hold Countywide Public Speaking Contest Jan. 5
  • 12/21/2022
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Awards A Quilt Of Valor At The USCG Station
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Awards A Quilt Of Valor At The USCG Station
  • 12/21/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/21/2022
Georgia Blues Rocker Tinsley Ellis To Make Rare Live Acoustic Performance In Chattanooga
  • 12/20/2022
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
Best of Grizzard - Newspapers
  • 12/23/2022
Best Of Grizzard - $440 Million Ain't Enough?
Best Of Grizzard - $440 Million Ain't Enough?
  • 12/20/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Rev. Jim Bakker In Speed Trap
Best Of Grizzard - Rev. Jim Bakker In Speed Trap
  • 12/16/2022
Opinion
Let It Go, Coty - And Response
  • 12/21/2022
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/21/2022
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/23/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Unemployment Decreases In A Majority Of Tennessee Counties
  • 12/22/2022
GA Regional Commissions See Dip In November Unemployment Rates
  • 12/22/2022
Alexa Williams Joins Thrive Regional Partnership As Marketing And Communications Director
Alexa Williams Joins Thrive Regional Partnership As Marketing And Communications Director
  • 12/22/2022
Real Estate
Morrison Springs Apartment Complex Sells For $17,670,000
  • 12/22/2022
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
Boardwalk Storage Sells 3 Properties For Nearly $19.8 Million
  • 12/22/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/23/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
McCallie Students Raise $4,600 For Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Lay Wreaths At National Cemetery
  • 12/22/2022
Lee University’s LEAP Students Serve Legacy Village Assisted Living
  • 12/21/2022
CSCC Personnel And Students Give Back To The Community
  • 12/20/2022
Living Well
Erlanger Foundation Receives 2 Donations Toward Pediatric Critical Care Transport Vehicles
  • 12/22/2022
Peeples Cancer Institute Continues Freedom From Smoking Program
  • 12/22/2022
Community Health Event Jan. 7 At Purpose Point Community Health Clinic
  • 12/20/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
Earl Freudenberg: "An Old Christmas Card"
  • 12/21/2022
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes
  • 12/19/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
Travel
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
Bob Tamasy: The True Meaning Of Christmas – Is It Even A Question?
  • 12/22/2022
"He's Not Your Ordinary Baby" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/21/2022
Bob Tamasy: The Heart Disease From Which We All Suffer
Bob Tamasy: The Heart Disease From Which We All Suffer
  • 12/19/2022
Obituaries
Kathleen Joyce Moody Hixson
Kathleen Joyce Moody Hixson
  • 12/23/2022
Sonia Young
Sonia Young
  • 12/22/2022
Richard “Dale” Domer
Richard “Dale” Domer
  • 12/22/2022
Area Obituaries
Williams, Chris Norcross (Decatur)
  • 12/22/2022
Hatcher, Vernon (LaFayette)
  • 12/22/2022
Holt, Willis (Cleveland)
Holt, Willis (Cleveland)
  • 12/22/2022