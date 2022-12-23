Home On Ashley Forest Drive Burns Again After Fire On Thursday

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked another house fire Friday morning- this time in Hixson. At 7:18 a.m., calls started pouring into 911 from neighbors reporting that they could see flames coming from a home in the 700 block of Ashley Forest Drive.

Responding Hixson fire companies could see smoke on their way to the scene and on arrival, they found the structure fully involved.

Crews tried to establish a water source, but the cold weather caused problems. The first hydrant was frozen so firefighters quickly established a secondary source from another hydrant down the road.

They extinguished the main body of fire and crews are now monitoring hot spots. An investigator has been called to the scene.

There are no reported injuries. The residents were staying with a neighbor and they are safe.

This appears to be a rekindle from Thursday, when the CFD responded to a fire in the sunroom at the same home.