Signal Mountain Home Destroyed By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

A home on Signal Mountain was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:04 p.m., Hamilton County 911 received a call reporting a house on fire next door to 614 Carolina Ave. in the Town of Signal Mountain. Signal Mountain Fire Department was immediately dispatched, and arrived on scene within two minutes, reporting a heavily-involved two-story home.

Signal Mountain Fire requested a mutual aid response for manpower and equipment, and Red Bank Fire Department, Walden’s Ridge Emergency Service, and Dallas Bay Fire Department responded to assist. Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department was also placed on standby to cover any other emergency in the area during the firefight.

Firefighters conducted a defensive attack, and contained the fire to the structure of origin, which is a total loss.

Chief Eric Mitchell from Signal Mountain reports that the home was under construction at the time of the fire, and it was not being lived in. At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, but Hamilton County EMS was on scene standing by just in case.