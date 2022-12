The Walmart Neighborhood Center at 4110 Shallowford Road that closed after five years of operation has been sold for $9.2 million.

The sale was to Eastvale Shopping Center Llc from Aec Eat Llc.

The building includes 41,868 square feet and is on 6.29 acres.

The grocery with pharmacy opened in January 2016. It was closed in February 2021 with officials saying it was not profitable.