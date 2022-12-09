Lookout Public Works Still Dealing With Staffing Issues

Council Member Kevin Leckenby, liaison with the public works department, gave the monthly report at the December meeting of the Lookout Mountain Town Council. He said staffing issues have continued and are causing the city to focus on day-to-day activities and fleet management rather than on the wish list. Although the department has added a new employee, the backlog of work makes it feel as if it is still short staffed, he said. Road salt to keep streets safe in the winter, has been purchased. City Manager Kenny Lee has scheduled a final walk-through with Southeast Connections, the gas company that has now completed the installation of new gas lines throughout the city. Residents are asked to let the city manager know of any issues so they can be addressed.



The next dumpster day will be Saturday, Jan. 7, at the public works building. Electronics are now being accepted. Parts from the devices will be recycled.



The city will be preventing stormwater runoff issues before they start. A plan to control stormwater before houses are built in the Kirkgate neighborhood is being reviewed by experts in the field, said Council member Tony Townes. Requirements must be met before building permits will be issued.



The new sewer pumping station is moving forward and a contract is being finalized with the city’s engineer, said Wes Hasden, head of the sewer board. The sewer department is operating within budget, he said.

Statistics for the month of November from the fire and police department compiled by Chief Todd Gann were presented by Council Member Taylor Watson. During the month, officers patrolled 2,952 miles, made 16 traffic stops, gave 13 citations and nine warnings to motorists. Police responded to two automobile accidents and 13 burglar alarms. There were no burglaries and one theft during the month.



There were six medical calls in November and three fire calls. Assistance was given to residents 15 times, to motorists three times and to the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Police Department five times during the month. Four suspicious persons and three suspicious vehicles were investigated and there were no arrests made. Three calls were made in response to open doors.



Fire and Police Commissioner Watson would like to remind residents, especially during Christmas time, to lock their doors. “If a door is left unlocked it is an invitation that Santa Claus might not come,” she said. She also stressed the importance of locking car doors and leaving nothing valuable inside them.