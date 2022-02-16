Applicants For District 8 City Council Seat Can Begin Picking Up Paperwork; Anthony Byrd Confirmed For City Court Clerk

Applicants who wish to have their name placed on the August ballot for Chattanooga City Council District 8 may come by the election office starting today (Wednesday) and pick up their nominating paperwork, election officials said.

The Hamilton County Election Commission has received a copy of Resolution No. 31030, adopted on Tuesday night, which directs the election office to place qualified applicants for Chattanooga City Council District 8 on the ballot for the Aug. 4, 2022, General Election.

Applicants have until noon on April 7 to file their petition with the election office to meet the qualifying deadline.

Hamilton County Election Commission office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City Council on Tuesday night confirmed District 8 City Councilman Anthony Byrd as City Court clerk, thus opening up the vacancy.