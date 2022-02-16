 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Applicants For District 8 City Council Seat Can Begin Picking Up Paperwork; Anthony Byrd Confirmed For City Court Clerk

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Applicants who wish to have their name placed on the August ballot for Chattanooga City Council District 8 may come by the election office starting today (Wednesday) and pick up their nominating paperwork, election officials said. 

The Hamilton County Election Commission has received a copy of Resolution No. 31030, adopted on Tuesday night, which directs the election office to place qualified applicants for Chattanooga City Council District 8 on the ballot for the Aug. 4, 2022, General Election.

Applicants have until noon on April 7 to file their petition with the election office to meet the qualifying deadline.

Hamilton County Election Commission office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City Council on Tuesday night confirmed District 8 City Councilman Anthony Byrd as City Court clerk, thus opening up the vacancy.


February 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Contractor Won't Return Tools; Man In Dumpster Is Cleaning Area Up

February 16, 2022

Judge Greenholtz To Decide Later On Lower Bond In Stabbing Homicide Case

February 16, 2022

Citizen Advisory Board Named For Red Bank Jubilee And Festival; City Adds CARTA's Care-a-Van Service


A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor ... (click for more)

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz will take time to ponder testimony from several witnesses before he decides whether a woman charged in the murder of 34-year-old Kristal Michelle Reno is let ... (click for more)

One of the signature events in Red Bank is the annual Red Bank Jubilee and Festival. It traditionally begins with a parade down Dayton Boulevard that ends at the park where there are vendors, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Contractor Won't Return Tools; Man In Dumpster Is Cleaning Area Up

A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor had ceased work for Christmas around Dec. 24 and was to return to work around Jan. 1. Around the beginning of January, the contractor told the man he was COVID positive and would not be able ... (click for more)

Judge Greenholtz To Decide Later On Lower Bond In Stabbing Homicide Case

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz will take time to ponder testimony from several witnesses before he decides whether a woman charged in the murder of 34-year-old Kristal Michelle Reno is let out on bond. Kimberly Smart, who was 32 at the time of the incident last December in Ooltewah, is charged with homicide. The victim was stabbed in the neck . Her bond is set at ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Drivers Ed.’s A Start

In my high school years, I cannot come close to naming most of the agonizing classes I limped through. I know there was English, and I know I received a mammoth gift in escaping required geometry – a subject I have never once used in my 70 years plus – but biology? chemistry? Medieval history? Psychology was such a waste of time yet today I have a psychologist. Listen, I would rather ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Tennessee Flips The Script Against #4 Wildcats

Tennessee flipped the script on Kentucky in their SEC basketball rematch Tuesday night. The final score – 76-63 in the Vols’ favor – didn’t do justice to the scope of the role reversal before a raucous sellout of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Wildcats shot a scorching 67.9 percent from the floor in winning the first meeting, 107-79 a month ago in Lexington, Ky. They ... (click for more)

Vols Avenge 28-Point Thumping At Kentucky; Win Handily On Home Floor

Getting payback for an earlier 28-point thumping at Kentucky, Tennessee on Tuesday night won handily in the friendly confines of Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-63. Playing a swarming defense and cutting way down on turnovers, the Vols built a 14-point halftime lead over the #4 Wildcats. Tennessee had four players in double figures led by Santiago Vescovi's 18 points. Kennedy Chandler ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors