 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Female Uber Driver Says Of Ordeal With Drunk Customer "It Seemed Like It Lasted Forever"

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 - by Joseph Dycus

A female Uber driver who said she was raped by a passenger in January testified on Tuesday that the ordeal "seemed like it lasted forever."

 

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeigh bound charges against Zachary Johnson to the Grand Jury after the preliminary hearing.

 

Johnson is charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated sexual assault.

A carjacking charge was dropped.

 

The driver had stopped by a Chili’s to pick up a female passenger, but when she arrived, she realized the Chili’s employee had paid for a ride for Johnson, who the employee said was intoxicated.

 

The driver said after a point in the ride, Johnson wrapped his arm around her neck as she was driving and told her he was going to rape her. She turned into a cul-de-sac on Pebble Creek Road and was trapped there for over an hour.

 

She called her boyfriend, and he called 911 as well. Law enforcement was able to listen to the assault. However, it took multiple law enforcement agencies an hour and a half to locate her.  

 

A sheriff’s department investigator also testified, his testimony bookending the playback of an hour and a half long recording of a phone call. In this phone call, various law enforcement agencies attempted to ping the phone to find her location as they could hear Johnson and the female driver in the background.

 

“It sounds like she’s being sexually assaulted,” one person on the line could be heard saying. “He is telling her to touch him, and she is saying no.”

 

Throughout the recording, the victim could be heard saying “no” as Johnson tried to force her to perform sexual acts. The victim told the court that he touched her genitals, and the investigator later said the victim had a vaginal laceration when examined by medical professionals. Johnson was heard calling the victim “mama” over 60 times in the recording.

 

Law enforcement spent an hour and a half trying to find where the victim was, and tried to get in contact with Uber for assistance. Law enforcement eventually found the vehicle, and both the driver and Johnson were still inside. Johnson was taken into custody.

 

“Later on, there will be evidence collected from Uber,” the investigator said. “The front of the car was in disarray, and there were obvious signs of a struggle.”

 

Judge McVeigh granted a continuance for a bond hearing that will occur on Thursday morning. The bond is currently set at $450,000, but prosecutor Cameron Williams is seeking to increase it because of Johnson’s prior felony convictions. 


February 22, 2022

Earl Freudenberg: Luther Would Have Turned 100 On March 9

February 22, 2022

Mayor Kelly Laments Loss Of Shannon Fuller

February 22, 2022

Fellow Workers Honor Captain Ellen Geeslin, The 1st Female Paramedic In Tennessee


If Chattanooga radio legend Luther Masingill were alive today he would be nearly 100 years old. Luther, who died Oct. 20, 2014, would have been a century old this coming March 9. I was ... (click for more)

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday expressed his sympathy for the family of Shannon Fuller, Zarzours restaurant owner who died Monday afternoon. He said, "Ginny and I send our heartfelt condolences ... (click for more)

Captain Ellen Geeslin was devoted to serving others and touched countless lives, according to Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Syler. Chief Syler said the 69-year-old dedicated her life to Emergency ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Earl Freudenberg: Luther Would Have Turned 100 On March 9

If Chattanooga radio legend Luther Masingill were alive today he would be nearly 100 years old. Luther, who died Oct. 20, 2014, would have been a century old this coming March 9. I was sitting at my computer imagining what his radio broadcast would sound like if he were still on the air so I decided to write down some of my Luther memories. Luther holds the record of being ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Laments Loss Of Shannon Fuller

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday expressed his sympathy for the family of Shannon Fuller, Zarzours restaurant owner who died Monday afternoon. He said, "Ginny and I send our heartfelt condolences to Shannon Fuller’s family, and to the many thousands of Chattanoogans who eat, laugh and live life together at Zarzour’s Cafe, as we join you in mourning her loss. "Shannon took a chance ... (click for more)

Opinion

Megan, Keep Up The Good Work - And Response (2)

Roy Exum's criticism of GPS's new Head of School, Megan Cover, is laced with misogynistic vitriol. After mocking Ms. Cover's efforts to facilitate modern conversations around race and gender, he suggests she instead tell students to "tighten their uniform belts." Mr. Exum's perspective on the proper education for girls is so disturbing, I am genuinely concerned for the women in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How ‘Woke’ Is GPS?

When it was first learned that Chattanooga’s Girls Preparatory School had picked a woman from Wilmington, Delaware, as its hastily-hired ‘Head of School,’ the general consensus of the alumnae was “Heaven help us all … The last thing GPS needs after the last debacle is some ‘woke’ soul stirring up a mess.” Apparently Megan Cover, this in her initial year at the famed all-girls ... (click for more)

Sports

#17 Tennessee Takes On Missouri On The Road

The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team plays its second straight road game Tuesday, taking on the Missouri Tigers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Tuesday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analysis) will ... (click for more)

"A Magnet For The Ball" - Addie Grace Porter Is A Playmaker For UTC

Before every free throw, five or perhaps six players jostle for positioning. In the rare (or sometimes not so rare) occasion the freebie goes awry, they want to be ready to either end the possession or give it new life. These players tend to be the largest of the bunch, giants who slam together and trade blows like trees in a windy storm. Winning this confrontation is often dependent ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors