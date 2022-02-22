 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 62.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Joe Lodato Suspends Campaign For General Sessions Court; Cocke, Dixon, Wilson Pick Up For East Ridge Judge

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Joe Lodato, of the Public Defender's Office, said he has suspended his campaign for General Sessions Court judge, Division IV.

He said due to health concerns he would not be able to actively campaign.

He would have been going up against incumbent Lila Statom.

At this point, all five General Sessions judges are running again and are unopposed.

The others are Gary Starnes, Christie Sell, Gerald Webb and Alex McVeagh.

Also, the potential candidates have picked up to run for East Ridge city judge. The last judge, Cris Helton, stepped down to help his wife care for a relative in Florida.

Those who have picked up include Estes Cocke, Chris Dixon and Kevin Wilson, who is the longtime judge at Collegedale.

Incumbent judges Marty Lasley of Soddy Daisy and Gary Humble of Signal Mountain are unopposed thus far.


