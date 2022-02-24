Roberts Mill Road To Be Closed For 8 Weeks For Repair After Washout

One of the main roads up Waldens Ridge will remain closed for eight weeks for repairs following a washout.

The Hamilton County Highway Department had a Geo Tech Stabilization company examine Roberts Mill Road earlier Thursday.

At this time it appears it will take eight weeks to repair the road, officials said.

The contractors are expected to mobilize next week.

The county highway department will be assisting in the road repair.

Officials said, "In the interest of safety and completing the job in the quickest time possible we will continue to keep Roberts Mill Road closed."

Commuters are advised to take the W Road or the Signal Mountain Boulevard /Taft Highway routes for the next 8 weeks.