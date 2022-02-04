 Friday, February 4, 2022 40.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hagerty Announces Staff Changes, Promotions

Friday, February 4, 2022
Senator Bill Hagerty today announced several changes to his staff in Washington and at offices in Tennessee. 
 
“I’m pleased to welcome several new individuals to my staff, as well as announce promotions for others,” Senator Hagerty said. “These talented men and women, along with the rest of my staff, will continue to help me best serve the needs of and represent all Tennesseans on Capitol Hill.”
 
Promotions:
 
Natalie McIntyre, who has served as deputy legislative director since January of 2021, will now be Senator Hagerty’s legislative director.
Ms. McIntyre was formerly deputy to the associate director for Legislative Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget, where she handled the Senate portfolio and was the primary contact to Senate offices and OMB components. Before that, she was a senior policy advisor and White House liaison at the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Prior to her time in the administration, Ms. McIntyre was a legislative assistant for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell and handled the healthcare, transportation and the budget portfolios. She holds a M.P.P from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University and a B.S in financial economics from Centre College.  
 
Clark Milner, Senator Hagerty’s chief counsel, will now add the duties of senior advisor, working to advance the senator’s policy and strategic goals. Mr. Milner was previously deputy counsel to Governor Bill Lee, a role in which he advised the governor regarding legal, legislative, ethical and other matters and helped coordinate the legal affairs of the executive branch of state government. He previously served as associate deputy counsel to Governor Bill Haslam, as an associate with Bass, Berry and Sims PLC in Nashville, and as a law clerk to Judge Thomas A. Varlan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Mr. Milner received his law degree from the University of Tennessee and his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia. He is from Knoxville.
 
Lucas Da Pieve will serve as deputy legislative director and continue to supervise all appropriations requests. Mr. Da Pieve most recently served as the deputy legislative director and projects manager, supervising all appropriations requests for former U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander. Previously he was the director of digital response in the Office of Presidential Correspondence at the White House. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and has worked in government and politics since 2013. Mr. Da Pieve is originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina. His family has lived in Blount County since 2008.
 
Audrey Traynor, who has been Senator Hagerty’s digital assistant, will now serve as deputy press secretary and digital director. Ms. Traynor recently served as communications assistant for former U.S. Senator David Perdue’s 2020 re-election campaign. Prior to joining the Senator Perdue campaign, Ms. Traynor worked in communications for the Georgia Department of Labor. She is originally from Atlanta, and holds a B.A. in advertising from the University of Georgia.
 
Stan Settles is now a field representative in the Nashville office. Mr. Settles spent 2021 as the field representative in the Chattanooga office. During the 2020 campaign, he served as Senator Hagerty’s Chattanooga regional field director. Previously, he was a field organizer for Congressman Chuck Fleischmann. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, where he was the student body president. Mr. Settles, who grew up in Erin, Tn., now lives in Nashville.
 
Additions:
 
Luke Pettit will serve as senior policy advisor. Mr. Pettit joins from the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, where he was the Committee economist. Prior to the Senate, he worked at Bridgewater Associates and the Federal Reserve. He holds a B.A from the University of Pennsylvania, and graduate degrees from the London School of Economics and Johns Hopkins University. He is a native of Bellingham, Wa.
 
Sara Brooks Adams is a staff assistant in the Washington, D.C. office. A Jackson, Ms. native, Ms. Adams will soon complete her B.A. in political science and broadcast journalism from the University of Mississippi. Ms. Adams previously served as an intern for Senator Hagerty in the summer of 2021.
 
Laken Shattuck has been named field representative in the Chattanooga office. She is a Tennessee native originally from Waverly. Ms. Shattuck attended Tennessee Tech University, where she obtained dual degrees in political science and English. Prior to moving to the Chattanooga area, she spent time serving as a legislative aide in the State Senate at the Tennessee General Assembly, while also earning a master’s degree in public administration and public policy.
 
Valon Brown joined Senator Hagerty’s staff as a constituent services representative in the Nashville office after previously working for Calvert Street Group and the Tennessee Republican Party. Ms. Brown also serves as Senator Hagerty’s personal aid. Ms. Brown graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2019 with a B.S. in international relations and minors in both economics and history. He is a native of Nashville.

February 4, 2022

Brian Bush Contributes $33,000 To His City Judge Campaign; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign in gifts of $15,000 and $3,000 and another $15,000 loan, according to his financial disclosure. Remaining gifts were $7,981. He has spent $10,973. Incumbent Sherry Paty has taken in $25,000. She has spent $2,702. Gifts to the Bush campaign include ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: "Pizza Lady" Asks Motel Guests For Money For Pizza; Man Wants Woman, Whose Name He Doesn't Know, To Leave His Apartment

An employee at the Comfort Inn, 2420 Williams St., called police. The employee and a guest were in the lobby. The guest told police he had been approached by a female knocking on his hotel room asking for money to pay for a pizza. The guest said he handed the woman $26 and followed her as she was leaving, since he was heading to his vehicle. The guest said he then noticed a silver ... (click for more)

Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: If You Just Show Up

There is a wise thought when it comes to funerals; if you don’t go the family will likely never notice, but if you do, the family will probably never forget. I was drawn to a story about funerals the other day where a man in Illinois described what happened when his cousin died. “Allan was my age of 77 when his heart gave out. He lived with his wife and daughter in Las Vegas ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Picked to Finish Third In SoCon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s softball team landed four players on the All-SoCon Preseason Second Team as voted on by the league coaches, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Mocs (25) received one first-place vote and were selected to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Emily Coltharp (INF), Gracey Kruse (OF), Liz Rodebaugh (OF) and Hannah Wood ... (click for more)

Mocs Win Streak Snapped At Samford, 80-72

Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)


