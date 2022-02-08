City Public Works Deputy Administrator Donald Stone Dies Unexpectedly

Donald W. Stone, the city's deputy public works administrator, has died unexpectedly.

Mayor Tim Kelly wrote to city staff members, "I am deeply saddened to inform you today that Donald Stone, a valued member of our Public Works team and a friend to many across the City of Chattanooga, passed away unexpectedly last night.



"Donald was always quick to bring humor to a situation and he never met a stranger. He was a true public servant and he brought an intense dedication to his work on behalf of our residents and neighbors.



"Like many of you, I am shocked and saddened that someone with such a big personality and heart for service could be lost to us so suddenly. I know we will be remembering Donald and honoring his memory in different ways in the coming days and weeks ahead. Mine and Ginny's hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and all of those close to him during this extremely difficult time.



"Remember that there are city resources available if you need help processing this difficult loss.

"Please do not hesitate to reach out to someone if you want to talk. A few options are:

Call the WellAdvantage Center at 423-643-7970 to schedule an appointment to speak with a counselor;

Call Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselor at 1-844-268-5475 or access resources here (WebID: CHATTEAP).

"Please keep his family, friends and close colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. We all grieve in our own way, but it is important in our time of grief to support one another."

The City Council was paying tribute to Mr. Stone on Tuesday night.