City Public Works Deputy Administrator Donald Stone Dies Unexpectedly

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Donald W. Stone, the city's deputy public works administrator, has died unexpectedly.

Mayor Tim Kelly wrote to city staff members, "I am deeply saddened to inform you today that Donald Stone, a valued member of our Public Works team and a friend to many across the City of Chattanooga, passed away unexpectedly last night.

"Donald was always quick to bring humor to a situation and he never met a stranger. He was a true public servant and he brought an intense dedication to his work on behalf of our residents and neighbors.

"Like many of you, I am shocked and saddened that someone with such a big personality and heart for service could be lost to us so suddenly. I know we will be remembering Donald and honoring his memory in different ways in the coming days and weeks ahead. Mine and Ginny's hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and all of those close to him during this extremely difficult time.

"Remember that there are city resources available if you need help processing this difficult loss.

"Please do not hesitate to reach out to someone if you want to talk. A few options are:

  • Call the WellAdvantage Center at 423-643-7970 to schedule an appointment to speak with a counselor;
  • Call Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselor at 1-844-268-5475 or access resources here (WebID: CHATTEAP).
"Please keep his family, friends and close colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. We all grieve in our own way, but it is important in our time of grief to support one another."
 
The City Council was paying tribute to Mr. Stone on Tuesday night.

 


Police Blotter: Homeowner Finds Rusty Gun In Backyard; Woman Acting Strange Is Upset About Her Life Choices

City Public Works Deputy Administrator Donald Stone Dies Unexpectedly

Weston Wamp Says Matt Hullander Campaign Using Consultant Known For "Nasty Tactics"


County Mayor candidate Weston Wamp said the Matt Hullander campaign is using a consultant "who uses nasty tactics." The Hullander campaign on its first quarter report said it had paid Chip ... (click for more)



A homeowner on Montview Drive told police they found a gun. When the officer arrived, the homeowner took the officer into their backyard and showed a gun in their bushes. The gun was rusty and appeared to have been outside for a long time. The homeowner said police were chasing someone who jumped their fence on Jan. 13, 2020. The homeowner said they didn't know if the two things ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Eddie And His Shrimp

Ever so often the best stories recirculate on the Internet and over the weekend one of my favorites about sheer gratitude popped up on my screen. Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, whose name is enshrined in our Medal of Honor Museum, is perhaps one of the bravest of the brave but his most vivid stripes came when he was lost at sea for 24 days during World War II. I don’t know who ... (click for more)

Sports

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 30 players to the 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, making her a strong candidate for national player of the year. This is the third straight season that Howard, a former standout for Coach Jason Reuter at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed to the Naismith Trophy’s midseason ... (click for more)


