Volunteer Energy Cooperative To Provide Broadband For Georgetown, Hopewell; Coppinger Says Some Parts Of County Will Still Lack Internet

Volunteer Energy Cooperative of Decatur in Meigs County plans to provide 1,395 homes and businesses in Hamilton County with high-speed Internet.

The project will be in the Georgetown and Hopewell communities in the northeast part of the county.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county earlier was looking at having to contribute several million dollars to make the project possible. However, that has been cut to $615,674 due to the state now expected to pay 70 percent of the overall cost of $$6,156,713.

An official of Volunteer Energy Cooperative said 112 miles of fiber will be run to the homes and businesses.

County Commissioner Steve Highlander was enthusiastic about the project, saying a lack of Internet service is one of the main complaints he receives from citizens in that area.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, even with this project, there will still be areas of the county without high-speed Internet, including parts of Sale Creek such as Leggett Road.

He said EPB had sought the ability to lay fiber over a wider area, but legislation to make that possible did not pass due to complaints from competitors such as Comcast.

The county mayor said he heard from a citizen "who built a $2 million home in the north part of the county, then was shocked that he couldn't get Internet."   


Police Blotter: Woman At Mapco Has $20 And Mac And Cheese Stolen; Pedestrian At Sam's Club Hits And Dents Passing Truck With Hand

2 Arrested On Multiple Charges In Walker County

Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, Arrested In Catoosa County For Murder Of Jarvious Brooks, 36


Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black ... (click for more)

Two people were arrested on Monday on multiple charges in Walker County. Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force went to 511 Cook Road in Walker County on Monday, to locate Cheyenne ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced that his detectives have arrested and charged Eddie Charles Ellis, 42, for the shooting death of 36-year-old Jarvious Brooks on Saturday. Ellis ... (click for more)



Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Compassion Never Dies

There have been many times I’ve written on the miracles in Neonatal Intensive Care Units and, while my versions are always warm and fuzzy, I have thought about the couple, maybe two beds over, who have lost their baby, and the anguish they must feel as they watch other children live. This story isn’t meant to dump on anyone but … on a day where the February sun is bright enough ... (click for more)

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 30 players to the 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, making her a strong candidate for national player of the year. This is the third straight season that Howard, a former standout for Coach Jason Reuter at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed to the Naismith Trophy’s midseason ... (click for more)


