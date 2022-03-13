Fire Destroys Home In Soddy Daisy Sunday Morning

Firefighters from several fire departments respond to a large house fire on the lake in Soddy Daisy on Sunday.

At 9:53 a.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting heavy smoke in the house and fire showing in an interior wall near the fireplace.

The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1889 River Breeze Drive in the River Breeze subdivision. Homeowners attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful. The Sale Creek VFD arrived on the scene reporting fire through the roof and the left side of the home. They immediately called for a mutual aid response for additional manpower and water tankers.



Sequoyah VFD, Dallas Bay VFD, Soddy Daisy FD, and Rhea County FD responded to the scene.



Sale Creek fire officials said, “We had to struggle with water supply. This house sits half a mile from the cul de sac and the closest hydrant was a quarter mile from the cul de sac. The hydrant in the subdivision was not in operation. Firefighters had to lay 4,600 feet of water supply to the next closest hydrant located at Lee Pike.”

Firefighters also set up a tanker shuttle at Armstrong/ Clift Mill Road and Dallas Bay’s fire boat drafted water from the lake to provide additional water supply.



The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The 4,100-square foot home is a total loss and valued at $800,000.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to first responders on the scene.