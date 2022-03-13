CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Sunday, March 13, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Fire Destroys Home In Soddy Daisy Sunday Morning

Sunday, March 13, 2022

Firefighters from several fire departments respond to a large house fire on the lake in Soddy Daisy on Sunday.

At 9:53 a.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting heavy smoke in the house and fire showing in an interior wall near the fireplace.

The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1889 River Breeze Drive in the River Breeze subdivision. Homeowners attempted to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful. The Sale Creek VFD arrived on the scene reporting fire through the roof and the left side of the home. They immediately called for a mutual aid response for additional manpower and water tankers.

Sequoyah VFD, Dallas Bay VFD, Soddy Daisy FD,  and Rhea County FD responded to the scene.

Sale Creek fire officials said, “We had to struggle with water supply. This house sits half a mile from the cul de sac and the closest hydrant was a quarter mile from the cul de sac. The hydrant in the subdivision was not in operation. Firefighters had to lay 4,600 feet of water supply to the next closest hydrant located at Lee Pike.”

Firefighters also set up a tanker shuttle at Armstrong/ Clift Mill Road and Dallas Bay’s fire boat drafted water from the lake to provide additional water supply.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The 4,100-square foot home is a total loss and valued at $800,000.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to first responders on the scene.


March 14, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Couple Fights Over Cut Dreadlocks; Clumpies Employee Is Scammed Over Venmo

March 13, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN 10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy SPEEDING VIOLATING ... (click for more)

A disorder was reported at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. A woman told police that she and her boyfriend were having a fuss earlier in the day. She said her boyfriend cut his dreadlocks off ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH 3608 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN 10356 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy SPEEDING VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RECKLESS DRIVING EVADING ARREST FELONY EVADING ARREST BONK, ERIC KENNETH 7106 WHITE OAK VALLEY ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Couple Fights Over Cut Dreadlocks; Clumpies Employee Is Scammed Over Venmo

A disorder was reported at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. A woman told police that she and her boyfriend were having a fuss earlier in the day. She said her boyfriend cut his dreadlocks off and put them in a container. She said she was pretty upset with him, so she took a few of the dreadlocks out of the container and began cutting them with scissors. She said her boyfriend then ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No To Teacher Bonuses

Early voting in the 2022 Hamilton County primary begins in a month, so is County Commission candidate Tucker McClendon proper in proposing a bonus for teachers and school workers right now? I’m all for teachers and I am not accusing anybody of anything, but Tucker is the outgoing School Board chairman. His proposal of a $500 bonus for full-time employees and $250 for part-time staff ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)

Vols Given No. 3 Seed In NCAA Tournament; Will Face Longwood

Hours after capturing the SEC Tournament Championship, Tennessee learned its NCAA Tournament draw Sunday. The Volunteers (26-7) earned a No. 3 seed for the second time in program history (also in 2018) and will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana. Tennessee's first-round opponent in South Region action is 14th-seed Longwood on Thursday. Two days later, the winner of that ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors