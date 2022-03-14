CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
Billy Forte On Trial For First-Degree Murder Of His Son

Monday, March 14, 2022 - by Thea Marshall

Jury selection began Monday morning for Billy Forte’s first-degree premeditated murder trial in the slaying of his son, Charles Forte. The incident happened in April 2018 at Eaves Formal Wear on Creekside Drive. 


According to a female employee at Eaves Formal Wear, Billy Forte shot Charles Forte twice then pointed the gun at her. She said she pleaded with Forte to not kill her.

She said Billy Forte told her to “get out of my d—- business.” 


Billy Forte admitted to shooting his son and his gun was found at the scene. Ben McGowan, defending Billy Forte, said this will effectively be a self-defense case. Prosecutors for the case include Lee Ortwein and Mariam Johnson. 


The victim, Charles Forte, had previous felony convictions in Federal Court for selling cocaine. He was not supposed to have a weapon and one was not found on him. Charles Forte was pronounced dead at the scene. 


The jury will begin to hear the case Tuesday morning. 



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys' basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School

Jury selection began Monday morning for Billy Forte's first-degree premeditated murder trial in the slaying of his son, Charles Forte. The incident happened in April 2018 at Eaves Formal Wear



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ARELLANO, JORGE ISABEL 4302 WOODLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys' basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences now is. On March 18 of that year, with Anthony "Woosie" Roberts scoring 24 points, the Trojans beat a familiar foe – rival Howard High – in the finals by

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read "Don't Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy" but in the words of experts, that's hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn't blink when he says emphatically, "Biden can only blame himself." Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth


