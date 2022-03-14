Billy Forte On Trial For First-Degree Murder Of His Son

Jury selection began Monday morning for Billy Forte’s first-degree premeditated murder trial in the slaying of his son, Charles Forte. The incident happened in April 2018 at Eaves Formal Wear on Creekside Drive.

According to a female employee at Eaves Formal Wear, Billy Forte shot Charles Forte twice then pointed the gun at her. She said she pleaded with Forte to not kill her. She said Billy Forte told her to “get out of my d—- business.”

Billy Forte admitted to shooting his son and his gun was found at the scene. Ben McGowan, defending Billy Forte, said this will effectively be a self-defense case. Prosecutors for the case include Lee Ortwein and Mariam Johnson.

The victim, Charles Forte, had previous felony convictions in Federal Court for selling cocaine. He was not supposed to have a weapon and one was not found on him. Charles Forte was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury will begin to hear the case Tuesday morning.