Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMOVIC, FILIP

7707 CAMELOT LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212650

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ALBRITTON, CHARLES TONY

6505 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INDECENT EXPOSURE



BAEUMEL, CHARLES T

469 POSTELLE ROAD COPPERHILL, 37317

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAKER, LAKISHA RENEE

2219 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALES, BRANDON SEAN

7807 HUNTINGTON FOREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI

2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071524

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENION, FLOYD DARMAINE

7102 TANAGER COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE**MUST APPEAR



BROWN, DELMON LAMAR

1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111078

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANTRELL, MEGAN RENEE

5337 Blue Oak Dr Chattanooga, 374161648

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



COWAN, BESS J

1832 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUNNINGHAM, EDWARD

4905 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112514

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DANIEL, JULIE M

931 CENTRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE

111 N MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAVIS, JEORMYNIEKA

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN UNIT 52 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAVIS, JERRY ALAN

1777 ELSEA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





