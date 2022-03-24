 Thursday, March 24, 2022 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Reports 1 More COVID Death And 10 More Cases

Thursday, March 24, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from five on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,098.

There was one more death reported on Thursday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,114. 

The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron surge. This process will result in an increase in the total number of cases. However, the daily case counts will still reflect the actual number of new cases received by the Health Department on that day.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 27 in Hamilton County, no change from Wednesday. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are seven Hamilton County inpatients and five patients are in ICU, up from four on Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,906, which is 99 percent. There are 78 active cases, compared to 79 on Wednesday.


March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Scammer Convinces Woman To Pay $8,000 For Missing Jury Duty; Intoxicated Couple Hugs It Out


Central High School administrators were notified Friday afternoon by law enforcement of a possible suspicious package on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff ... (click for more)

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 735 has endorsed Boyd Patterson for Criminal Court Judge, Division III. The group said, "With over 20 years as a public servant, ... (click for more)

A woman on Normal Avenue called police and said she received a phone call saying she missed jury duty. The woman said the unknown caller said she needed to pay to keep from having a warrant issued ... (click for more)



Central High School administrators were notified Friday afternoon by law enforcement of a possible suspicious package on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff were evacuated out of the building to a cleared and safe area while law enforcement conducted a careful search of the building and grounds. No package was located, and law enforcement has ... (click for more)

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 735 has endorsed Boyd Patterson for Criminal Court Judge, Division III. The group said, "With over 20 years as a public servant, Mr. Patterson has worked in many roles within the criminal justice system.As a delinquent youth counselor, he helped troubled teens overcome their personal challenges. As a prosecutor, Mr. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men’s swim team for three years before ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rightful Winner

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is considered to be a viable Presidential contender in 2024, signed a proclamation on Tuesday that proclaimed Emma Weyant was “the rightful winner” at last weekend’s NCAA women’s swimming championships. Weyant, a Florida native and University of Virginia star, actually finished second in the 500-meter freestyle finals when transexual Lia Thomas, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday. Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Paris comes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Secure Big Victory On The Recruiting Front

Three days after a big win on the basketball court, the Tennessee Lady Vols scored an equally big victory on the recruiting front. Rickea Jackson, a player with All-SEC credentials, announced her commitment to Tennessee on Twitter, simply saying, “I’m hereee.” The former Mississippi State standout entered the transfer portal earlier this season. The 6-foot-2 forward was ... (click for more)


