State Rep. Greg Vital Simplifies Government Filing Requirements With Passage Of 2nd Bill

State Rep. Greg Vital, R-Harrison, said he "has helped eliminate the unnecessary burden of certain required government filings for nonprofits" with the passage of his second bill as a member of the Tennessee General Assembly.

House Bill 1995, which was approved by the House on March 21, removes various notarization requirements for applications for nonprofit gaming events, charitable solicitations and athlete agents that are filed with the Tennessee Secretary of State. It also allows for the filing of a statement instead of an affidavit in specific cases.

“Since joining the House of Representatives last fall, I have been focused on improving the efficiency and transparency of government in our state,” Rep. Vital said. “I look forward to continuing to pursue legislation that benefits Tennessee taxpayers and builds more trust in our public institutions.”

Rep. Vital won a special election to represent House District 29 in September. His first piece of legislation, which improves government transparency by updating existing conflict of interest provisions in state law, was approved earlier this month.

House Bill 1995 will now go to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

More information about the legislation can be found here.