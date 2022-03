Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, GARY WAYNE

435 STONERIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURNETTE, ANGELA KAY

984 DABBIE LANE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALIAS CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

70 FAITH LANE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



COLE, ROBERT MARLIN

2106 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN NM

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DEFORE, ZACHARY SHAKIAN

1185 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ELKINS, JAYMIE LASHAY

7008 WHITEOAK CIRCLE COLLEGEDALE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLEETWOOD, DEANGELO JERRELL

3405 6TH AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREEN, ANTHONY JERMONE

1107 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032704

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JONES, DOMINICK A

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213164

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

(PETITION TO REVOKE / S.

POSS FTA)(PETITION TO REVOKE / DRUG PARA FTA)(PETITION TO REVOKE / RESISTING, STOP, HALT FTA)JONES, TRACY LEBRON3721 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDKELLY, DARRELL DUANE5410 HANCOCK TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSKOBEL, JENNIFER RACHELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTLAMONS, KALYN ELIZABETH210 RENAISSANCE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTLEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LEWALLEN, STEPHEN DEWAYNE103 REEDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCHILD NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTIMPROPER PASSINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRAG RACINGREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELOCKETT, ANTHONY LEBRONHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTCONTEMPT OF COURTMCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNAIR, CHYNA LEIGH727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDBURGLARYAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYOWENS, CLAYTON THOMAS1722 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTON, KRISTIE ALLENHOMELESS LAWRENCEVILLE, 30044Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSHOPLIFTINGPETRITSCH, VINCENT HENRY4111 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDUIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO APPEARRAMIREZ, LUIS A1915 CENTRAL ST. NW #19 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYREEVES, ERIC LEBRON841 SCHMIDT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)RENO, DANIEL THOMAS9826 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, ELIJAH D3001 WOODSIDE STREET UNIT 560 CHTTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, BOBBY JOE266 SHARON CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RYAN, DOUGLAS FORD500 KEABLE STREET APT 3 EAST RIDGE,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SMITH, DARRELL BERNARD3930 KANE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DOMONIC WAYNE965 KINSEY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)STANLEY, MICHEALA JEANETTE2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT935 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214227Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TEAGUE, JOHNNY LAMAR110 CROSS STREET RINGGOLD, 30741Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE1030 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032701Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTTWITTY, COREY DEANGELO3709 CHIEF VANN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTYNDALL, STACY JEAN1985 PELL ST CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTUNDERWOOD, TYLER EUGENE2531 APT 7 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)WALKER, COURTNEY MARQUEZ MAURICS1210 POPLAR ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWALKER, JOHNNIE WILLIE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYWATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D2018 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, JA WAUHN DONTA2012 COOLEY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILSON, VIEKA ROCHELL2500 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WOMACK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES3109 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073017Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WORRELL, JAMES MICHAEL7445 CHACO ST OWENS CROSS ROADS, 35763Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWRIGHT, ROGER MARSONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESSVOP (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYYOUNGS, CASSANDRA ANTWONNET550 OWL HOLLOW RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)