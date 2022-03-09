Woman, 21, Shot In Vicinity Of E. 11th Street Homeless Camp; She Is Not Cooperating With Police

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the vicinity of a homeless camp on E. 11th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 600 block of East 11th on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the victim is not cooperating in the investigation, police said. Investigators learned that the victim was in the area of the above location when she was shot.At this time the victim is not cooperating in the investigation, police said.