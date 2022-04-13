Man, 86, Killed In Accident On Highway 58 Tuesday Evening

An 86-year old man was killed in an accident Tuesday evening on Highway 58.

At approximately 8:18 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 4600 block of Highway 58.

A Toyota was traveling south in the 4600 block of Highway 58 in the center turn lane attempting to make a left turn onto Rocky River Road. A Hyundai was traveling north in the same area when the Toyota turned in front of it.

The Hyundai struck the Honda, which led to both vehicles striking other vehicles on the roadway. The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries but was not transported. No other injuries were reported on scene.