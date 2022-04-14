Eversole Ahead In Funds For New County Commission District 10; Fairbanks Has Sizeable Amount For District 1

Jeff Eversole had a fundraising lead against Dean Moorhouse for the new County Commission District 10 seat.
Mr. Eversole has brought in about $57,000, while Mr. Moorhouse reported around $40,000 in receipts. The candidates have each put $20,000 of their own funds into their campaigns.
In County Commission District 1, incumbent Randy Fairbanks has about $50,000 available, while challenger Gene-O Shipley reported just over $8,000.
Commissioner Fairbanks had $13,516 on hand in his campaign fund. He reported $23,750 in receipts for the period ending Jan. 15 and gained another $13,150 since then.
He has a $25,000 personal loan to the campaign from 2019 still outstanding.
District 10
Jeff Eversole Top Contributors:
$1,600
Will Miller
Carey Brown
Ronald Barnes
$1,500
Kristi Carter Manning
$1,000
Jim Sheets
James Goodwin
Tammy Cagle
Fred Decosimo
Albert Waterhouse
Pam Stansell
Michael Doubleday
$750
Karla Linhaus
Bonnie Hensley
$500
Caroline Keith
Casey Smith
Steve Ray
Manny Rico
Greg Brock
Barbara Marter
James Goodwin
Stephanie Large
Marlene Geren
Jay Land
Ronnie Blaylock
Ricky Jones
Shane Forgey
Kathy Jones Von Shaaf
Robert Burkich
Marlene Geren
Alen Koeing
Jason Farmer
Bret Alexander
Cheryl Hutsell
Dean Moorhouse Top Contributors:
$1,600
Alan Hintz
Brent Smith
Erika Ballard
Benjamin Phillips
Tiffany Cooke
$1,250
Barry Payne
$1,000
Donavon Howe
James Osborn
Mike Steele
$750
Phillip Goldberg
$500
Tom Decosimo
Scott Smith
Doublas Stephenson
Marsha Yessick
April Eidson
Mike Owen
District 1
Randy Fairbanks Top Contributors:
$1,600
Alnoor Dhanani
Canyons LLC
Jay Bell
Nancy Card
Tim Gossett
DeWayne Ainsworth
Carlos Jones
Charles Lind Jr
RP Holmes LLC
McCoy Homes
$1,500
Bobby Keyes
Greg Vital
Tennessee Realtors PAC
$1,100
Middle Valley Plaza
$1,000
Mitul Patel
Jon Kinsey
Giang Nguyen
Franklin Farrow
Greg Henderson
Ken DeFoor
Robert Clarke
Jody Millard
$600
Lauren Preston
Greg Henderson
$500
Carnell Storie
Jason Farmer
Todd Gardenhire
MAP Engineers LLC
Ethan Collier
Lauren Preston
Gene-O Shipley Top Contributors:
$1,000
Mike Moon/Cresent Home Design LLC
James Smith
Shane Harmon/Harmon Excavating
$500
William Hedgecoth/Hedgecoth Construction Co LLC
George and Patty Wright