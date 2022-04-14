Eversole Ahead In Funds For New County Commission District 10; Fairbanks Has Sizeable Amount For District 1

Jeff Eversole had a fundraising lead against Dean Moorhouse for the new County Commission District 10 seat.

Mr. Eversole has brought in about $57,000, while Mr. Moorhouse reported around $40,000 in receipts. The candidates have each put $20,000 of their own funds into their campaigns.

In County Commission District 1, incumbent Randy Fairbanks has about $50,000 available, while challenger Gene-O Shipley reported just over $8,000.

Commissioner Fairbanks had $13,516 on hand in his campaign fund. He reported $23,750 in receipts for the period ending Jan. 15 and gained another $13,150 since then.

He has a $25,000 personal loan to the campaign from 2019 still outstanding.

District 10

Jeff Eversole Top Contributors:

$1,600

Will Miller

Carey Brown

Ronald Barnes



$1,500

Kristi Carter Manning



$1,000

Jim Sheets

James Goodwin

Tammy Cagle

Fred Decosimo

Albert Waterhouse

Pam Stansell

Michael Doubleday



$750

Karla Linhaus

Bonnie Hensley



$500

Caroline Keith

Casey Smith

Steve Ray

Manny Rico

Greg Brock

Barbara Marter

James Goodwin

Stephanie Large

Marlene Geren

Jay Land

Ronnie Blaylock

Ricky Jones

Shane Forgey

Kathy Jones Von Shaaf

Robert Burkich

Marlene Geren

Alen Koeing

Jason Farmer

Bret Alexander

Cheryl Hutsell

Dean Moorhouse Top Contributors:

$1,600

Alan Hintz

Brent Smith

Erika Ballard

Benjamin Phillips

Tiffany Cooke



$1,250

Barry Payne



$1,000

Donavon Howe

James Osborn

Mike Steele



$750

Phillip Goldberg



$500

Tom Decosimo

Scott Smith

Doublas Stephenson

Marsha Yessick

April Eidson

Mike Owen

District 1

Randy Fairbanks Top Contributors:

$1,600

Alnoor Dhanani

Canyons LLC

Jay Bell

Nancy Card

Tim Gossett

DeWayne Ainsworth

Carlos Jones

Charles Lind Jr

RP Holmes LLC

McCoy Homes



$1,500

Bobby Keyes

Greg Vital

Tennessee Realtors PAC



$1,100

Middle Valley Plaza



$1,000

Mitul Patel

Jon Kinsey

Giang Nguyen

Franklin Farrow

Greg Henderson

Ken DeFoor

Robert Clarke

Jody Millard



$600

Lauren Preston

Greg Henderson



$500

Carnell Storie

Jason Farmer

Todd Gardenhire

MAP Engineers LLC

Ethan Collier

Lauren Preston

Gene-O Shipley Top Contributors:

$1,000

Mike Moon/Cresent Home Design LLC

James Smith

Shane Harmon/Harmon Excavating



$500

William Hedgecoth/Hedgecoth Construction Co LLC

George and Patty Wright