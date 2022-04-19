 Tuesday, April 19, 2022 61.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

John Stone Named Chief Deputy Sheriff For Bradley County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday, April 19, 2022
John Stone
John Stone

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office announce that Captain John Stone will assume the role as BCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff, effective on Friday. 

Mr. Stone is a 25-year veteran of law enforcement, having started his career at the BCSO in 1997. Before serving as captain of the Criminal Investigations Division, Mr. Stone worked as a patrol deputy and detective, holding the ranks of Detective Sergeant, Lieutenant and Patrol Captain.

He has earned over 40 training certifications and is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 257. In addition to leading CID as Captain, Mr. Stone has been on the SWAT Team for 22 years, where he currently serves as the SWAT Team commander. 

Sheriff Steve Lawson considered several qualified members of the Command Staff for promotion. However, he said Mr. Stone’s work ethic, morals, and integrity made him a strong candidate for the position. Sheriff Lawson believes Cpt. Stone will represent the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office well as Chief Deputy Sheriff, as he is highly respected by his peers and dedicated to his career in law enforcement. Sheriff Lawson said he is pleased to continue working closely with Stone to move our agency forward in the future. 

Mr. Stone said that he is thankful to be presented with the opportunity to serve alongside Sheriff Lawson and looks forward to collaborating on forthcoming endeavors within the department. Mr. Stone said that he is “humbled to be selected among all of the competent employees at the Sheriff’s Office” and aims to honorably serve the department and citizens of Bradley County in his new role. 


Police Blotter: Thief Steals 12 Bronze Vases From Cemetery; Man Tries To Return Headphones He Stole With Receipt From Previous Purchase

PHOTOS: Easter Sunday At First Presbyterian Church

Crews TO Perform Asphalt Repairs On I-75 North In McMinn County On Wednesday


PHOTOS: Easter Sunday At First Presbyterian Church

Opinion

Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

Matt McLain And Lookouts Take Scorching Bats To Mississippi

Covenant's Kay Named USA South Rookie Of The Week

