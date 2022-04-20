Police Blotter: Repeat Beer Thief Steals 4 Cans Of Steel Reserve From Walgreens; Woman Makes Off With Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Jewelry When Clerk Steps Away To Get Measurement

The store manager at Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police that a black male came into the store and put four 16-oz. cans of Steel Reserve beer into his backpack, walked out of the store and left the scene on foot. Police were also informed that the man has prior history of shoplifting beer from this location.

A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police a Schwab investment transaction went through on her savings account with 1st Horizon Bank and then another transaction hit her savings account for $9,280 for CitiCard. She said she has not given her banking information to anyone. She said the bank will be returning the money to her account, but they are requesting a police report over these illegal transactions.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Tunnel Boulevard in reference to a single-car traffic crash. Officers noticed a single vehicle that left the roadway and was in a ditch. The vehicle was a white Chevy Cavalier bearing TN tag. The driver refused medical attention or a wreck report, and had her own tow started.

A homeowner on Thornton Avenue told police that overnight someone ransacked their unlocked vehicle, but took nothing.

A woman on Calhoun Avenue told police she was in jail for six months, and while there, someone stole the TN tag off of her 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which was parked in her yard the entire time.

A person on Vance Circle told police that someone, who appeared to be living in their car, was parked in a neighbor's yard and was walking around the residence. Police spoke to and identified the man, who said he was hired to do work on the residence. Police confirmed this with the homeowner.

While on routine patrol at 6000 E. Brainerd Road, police observed a man standing on the center concrete divider holding a cardboard sign. The man is aware it is illegal to panhandle and obstruct the traffic at this major intersection. The man apologized and had a casual conversation with the officer after he was checked for active warrants. He was given a choice of options for the violation, in which he asked to be cited to Sessions Court. After the conversation, police ultimately gave him a warning and explained he could not be at the intersection panhandling any further or police action would take place.

A woman called police to report that while driving her 2018 VW Passat on Highway 153, a truck owned by Fryar Trucking #44 had a rock fly from it and strike her vehicle. She said the rock did not cause any damage.

An employee at a business on Tennessee Avenue told police that a man was there and was scaring his employees with his presence. The employee said he gave the man a verbal trespassing warning. The man left the scene without issue.

A woman told police that her boyfriend was driving her vehicle (silver Volvo XC90, TN tag) when he stopped at a friend's house on Lake Haven Drive. She said when her boyfriend came back outside, the vehicle was gone. She said the vehicle was left running, with the key in the ignition. She said there was no damage, no dents and no stickers on the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 8101 E Brainerd Road, told police two women stole $12 worth of items. The employee decided to not press charges. The women were trespassed from the property.

An employee at Wright's Jewelers, 6311 E. Brainerd Road, told police that around 3 p.m. a white female wearing a mask and toboggan was looking at some items. When the clerk stepped away to get a measurement, they left the items sitting on the counter. The woman grabbed a one-carat diamond 18-carat gold ring ($5,500) and a 10-carat Herringbone gold necklace ($2,800) and ran out the door to a grey sedan.